Mike Trout's wife Jessica shows off custom merch as sons Beckham & Jordy gear up to root for Angels superstar in style

By Abi Vadivelu
Modified Mar 15, 2025 08:01 GMT
Mike Trout with his wife and children. (Source: Getty/Instagram-@miketrout)
Mike Trout with his wife and children. (Source: Getty/Instagram-@miketrout)

Jessica Trout, wife of Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout, made sure their sons, Beckham and Jordy, are ready to support their dad in style in the custom-made Angels merchandise.

Their first son, Beckham Aaron, was born in July 2020. Nearly two years later, they welcomed a second son, Jordy Michael, in June 2024.

On Friday, Jessica shared a photo of custom-made Los Angeles Angels merchandise made by Tiny-turnip, an official MLB merch line for women and children.

“@tinyturnip always getting our crews ready for the season 🔥” Trout wrote.
Jessica Trout was a college athlete at Lebanon Valley College, where she played and captained both field hockey and softball teams. Although she didn’t pursue sports professionally, she is often supporting Mike at games. Jessica is also involved in various baseball-related initiatives.

Mike Trout's wife Jessica on the sad side of parenting

In an Instagram post, Jessica talked about how parenting has changed over the years. She shared a post from Brave Little Ones, a popular children's clothing brand, and reposted it with her thoughts.

The post compared parenting in the 1990s to today. It explained that in the ‘90s, moms felt good just providing food and shelter for their kids. But today, moms often feel pressured because they are expected to manage every part of their children’s lives.

"Funny, but sad because it's true. Just some food for thought, instead of "xyz" parenting, let's just simplify their childhood - slow down, underschedule, take your time & don't rush."
Mike Trout and his wife, Jessica, are also proud pet parents. The couple has two dogs—a miniature Spitz named Juno and an Australian Shepherd named Josie—that they adopted together.

Jessica attended Millville Senior High School in New Jersey, the same school as Mike Trout. The high school sweethearts Mike and Jessica later got engaged in 2016. Nearly a year later, they tied the knot in a winter wedding in New Jersey, surrounded by close friends and family.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
