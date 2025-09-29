  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Mike Trout’s wife Jessica turns heads at Angels wives’ season wrap-up bash

Mike Trout’s wife Jessica turns heads at Angels wives’ season wrap-up bash

By Harshita Jain
Published Sep 29, 2025 07:56 GMT
MLB: Mike Trout Press Conference - Source: Imagn
MLB: Mike Trout Press Conference - Source: Imagn

Mike Trout's wife, Jessica, was spotted at the Angels stadium with other Los Angeles Angels players' partners as the regular season wrapped up on Sunday. The Angels suffered a 6-2 loss to the Houston Astros.

Ad

Jessica reshared a story from Nolan Schanuel’s partner, Sydney Schroder's, Instagram. She was wearing the Angels' customized beige-colored jacket and also a cap with the number 27 in bold, which is Trout's jersey number.

The group of Angels' partners on the field included Yusei Kikuchi's wife, Rumi; Travis d'Arnaud’s wife, Britney; Bryce Teodosio’s partner, Brooklyn; Brock Burke’s partner, Katie and Jo Adell’s partner, Jazmine.

The caption read, “& the wrap on the 2025 season.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Mike Trout&rsquo;s wife Jessica reshared an Instagram story. (jesstaratrout/Instagram)
Mike Trout’s wife Jessica reshared an Instagram story. (jesstaratrout/Instagram)

Trout wrapped the regular season in style, posting a 443-foot home run in the first inning, maintaining a streak in last night's game to tie the game 1-1. The shot also marked his fifth homer in the last seven games, extending his late-season power surge.

Ad

Mike Trout and his wife Jessica met during Spanish class

Mike Trout and Jessica first met in Spanish class in high school. They bonded over sports and the outdoors. In 2009, they went to senior prom together and posted a throwback snapshot of it on Instagram in 2019.

In 2016, Trout extravagantly proposed to Jessica, as he hired a pilot for skywriting, “Will you marry me, Jess?”

Ad

Jessica shared a post of the same with a heartfelt caption:

“After a few unforgettable days at home & in Boston with our families, I'm so excited to finally be able to officially call this amazing man my fiancé! #62816 ✈️☀️☁️💍”
Ad

The couple tied the knot in 2017, and they both have two sons: Beckham (5) and Jordy Michael (1).

“It was the biggest, craziest, most awesome and loving day of my life, and I would not have changed one single thing,”

Mike expressed his feelings to Wedding Magazine.

Jessica worked as a middle school teacher in Cape May County, New Jersey. Meanwhile, Trout, a three-time AL MVP, posted a .232 batting average with 26 homers and 64 RBIs.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More
Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications