Mike Trout’s wife Jessica turns heads at Angels wives’ season wrap-up bash

Mike Trout's wife, Jessica, was spotted at the Angels stadium with other Los Angeles Angels players' partners as the regular season wrapped up on Sunday. The Angels suffered a 6-2 loss to the Houston Astros.Jessica reshared a story from Nolan Schanuel’s partner, Sydney Schroder's, Instagram. She was wearing the Angels' customized beige-colored jacket and also a cap with the number 27 in bold, which is Trout's jersey number.The group of Angels' partners on the field included Yusei Kikuchi's wife, Rumi; Travis d'Arnaud’s wife, Britney; Bryce Teodosio’s partner, Brooklyn; Brock Burke’s partner, Katie and Jo Adell’s partner, Jazmine.The caption read, “&amp; the wrap on the 2025 season.”Mike Trout’s wife Jessica reshared an Instagram story. (jesstaratrout/Instagram)Trout wrapped the regular season in style, posting a 443-foot home run in the first inning, maintaining a streak in last night's game to tie the game 1-1. The shot also marked his fifth homer in the last seven games, extending his late-season power surge.Mike Trout and his wife Jessica met during Spanish classMike Trout and Jessica first met in Spanish class in high school. They bonded over sports and the outdoors. In 2009, they went to senior prom together and posted a throwback snapshot of it on Instagram in 2019.In 2016, Trout extravagantly proposed to Jessica, as he hired a pilot for skywriting, “Will you marry me, Jess?” Jessica shared a post of the same with a heartfelt caption:“After a few unforgettable days at home &amp; in Boston with our families, I'm so excited to finally be able to officially call this amazing man my fiancé! #62816 ✈️☀️☁️💍” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple tied the knot in 2017, and they both have two sons: Beckham (5) and Jordy Michael (1).“It was the biggest, craziest, most awesome and loving day of my life, and I would not have changed one single thing,”Mike expressed his feelings to Wedding Magazine.Jessica worked as a middle school teacher in Cape May County, New Jersey. Meanwhile, Trout, a three-time AL MVP, posted a .232 batting average with 26 homers and 64 RBIs.