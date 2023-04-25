Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is entering the 10th season of his otherwise-illustrious career without a playoff performance.

When the young stud burst into the league in 2011, word quickly spread that he had a good chance of becoming a generational superstar. In 2012, the New Jersey-native hit .326/.399/.564 with 30 home runs, 83 RBIs, a league-best 129 runs scored, as well as 49 stolen bases. At the time, Trout was only 20.

Two years later, Mike Trout hit .287/.377/.561 with 36 home runs and a league-high 111 RBIs, and led the MLB in runs scored for the third straight season. In addition to winning the AL MVP that season, Trout got his first taste of postseason baseball.

However, the experience of winning a game in the playoffs would have to wait for Mike Trout. The Angels were swept by the Kansas City Royals in the first round, and neither Trout nor the Angels have been back since.

In a recent interview with MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal, Trout shared that winning a World Series is his primary objective.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



sat down with "I signed a contract here, and one of my goals is to win a World Series in Anaheim. That always pushes me." @Ken_Rosenthal sat down with @MikeTrout to talk about the Angels make-or-break season and Trout's relationship with Shohei Ohtani "I signed a contract here, and one of my goals is to win a World Series in Anaheim. That always pushes me."@Ken_Rosenthal sat down with @MikeTrout to talk about the Angels make-or-break season and Trout's relationship with Shohei Ohtani ⬇️ https://t.co/cyh1Xfy3NE

"'I signed a contract here, and one of my goals is to win a World Series in Anaheim. That always pushes me.' @Ken_Rosenthal sat down with @MikeTrout to talk about the Angels make-or-break season and Trout's relationship with Shohei Ohtani" - FOX Sports: MLB

It did not take long for fans to point out that Mike Trout has never even been close to the World Series in his entire career. Many thought that Trout's comments were more than a little far-fetched.

Decka718 @DECKA_718 @MLBONFOX @Ken_Rosenthal @MikeTrout I use to feel sorry for mike trout but at some point you have to want better for yourself that franchise has him and ohtani but can’t build an adequate team around them @MLBONFOX @Ken_Rosenthal @MikeTrout I use to feel sorry for mike trout but at some point you have to want better for yourself that franchise has him and ohtani but can’t build an adequate team around them

Between Trout and his teammate Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels boast two of the top players on Earth. But despite having four AL MVP Awards between them, the Angels have been no better off for it.

Nick Antinarella @NY_Nick3378 @MLBONFOX @Ken_Rosenthal @MikeTrout Anaheim is doing a disservice to Trout’s talent/legacy. They’re not winning a WS any time soon. They need a complete rebuild. They should trade both Trout and Ohtani, get back loads of talent for their own future and let those two play on winning teams that aren’t rebuilding. @MLBONFOX @Ken_Rosenthal @MikeTrout Anaheim is doing a disservice to Trout’s talent/legacy. They’re not winning a WS any time soon. They need a complete rebuild. They should trade both Trout and Ohtani, get back loads of talent for their own future and let those two play on winning teams that aren’t rebuilding.

Although Ohtani's contract expires at the end of the season, Trout is set to be an Angel for a very long time. The then-26-year old inked an extension in 2019 that would see him earn $426.5 million over 12 years, the contract being the most lucrative in history at the time.

Zak @theaquafan @MLBONFOX @Ken_Rosenthal @MikeTrout The biggest waste of a generational talent. So sad he signed life away to Anaheim. He can shine so much better anywhere else. Too bad his chance of winning anything comes every few years during WBC @MLBONFOX @Ken_Rosenthal @MikeTrout The biggest waste of a generational talent. So sad he signed life away to Anaheim. He can shine so much better anywhere else. Too bad his chance of winning anything comes every few years during WBC

Goose @jesse8guzman0 @MLBONFOX @Ken_Rosenthal @MikeTrout There’s no question he pushes himself. Too bad the Angels franchise don’t push for it. They aren’t gonna win. Ohtani is gone and they will waste a generational talent in Trout. @MLBONFOX @Ken_Rosenthal @MikeTrout There’s no question he pushes himself. Too bad the Angels franchise don’t push for it. They aren’t gonna win. Ohtani is gone and they will waste a generational talent in Trout.

Despite the irony of Mike Trout's comments, a World Series is not beyond him

Given the Angels' performances in recent years, it is easy to see why some fans took umbrage at Trout's comments. However, as a proven competitor, Trout knows how to perform. The Angels are only 3.5 games behind the Texas Rangers for the top spot in the AL West, and although fans seem to be losing hope already, there is still plenty of time left for Trout to work his magic.

