Mike Trout says no one has approached him for World Baseball Classic 2026 despite wanting to play

By Ryan Burks
Modified Mar 09, 2025 18:00 GMT
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels - Source: Imagn
MLB: Spring Training-LA Dodgers at LA Angels (image credit: IMAGN)

LA Angels superstar Mike Trout is hoping to play a full season in 2025, but he also has his sights set on something bigger. Trout aims to play for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, but he has not been approached about that opportunity.

The tournament field is set and the United States will once again have a team. Trout recently spoke to Sportico's Barry Bloom and said that he would accept an invitation if the team wants him on the roster.

“I had a blast doing it (in 2023), and I plan to do it again,” Trout said on Friday. “I haven’t heard anything yet. Nobody’s brought it up to me, but if they ask, I’m there.”
The Angels are moving Trout to right field for the 2025 season to keep him healthy. Trout also discussed the position change but maintained that the process is the same.

“You still have to catch the ball,” Trout said. “I feel good. My body feels great. I just love being out there right now. … I know what I’m capable of. Once I’m out there I’ll be good.”
Staying healthy is going to be a major key for Trout in 2025 to receive a WBC invitation.

Mike Trout gives thoughts on Albert Pujols pursuing an MLB managerial position

Mike Trout has played with many great players on the LA Angels, including slugging first baseman Albert Pujols. The former MVP spent some time with Trout and the Angels during Spring Training, providing some wisdom.

Trout not only discussed getting tips from Pujols with USA Today's Bob Nightengale, but also how he feels about him becoming a manager in the future.

“It was so good," Mike Trout said on Saturday. “He talked about approach, preparation, routine and how important it was to carry that routine out. For a guy with all of that knowledge, and being in the trenches for that long, and being on teams that won, it was great to hear his message. I think he's going to be a great, great manager."
Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn
Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Pujols has already been chosen to manage the Dominican Republic for the 2026 WBC and Trout hopes to face him and his team.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
