  Mike Trout serves up style in chequered blazer & black shirt as he jets off to Chicago before 2025 Opening Day matchup vs. White Sox

Mike Trout serves up style in chequered blazer & black shirt as he jets off to Chicago before 2025 Opening Day matchup vs. White Sox

By Karan Tyagi
Modified Mar 27, 2025 06:40 GMT
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels - Source: Imagn
Mike Trout drops message ahead of opening day clash against White Sox (Image Source: Imagn)

LA Angels superstar Mike Trout is all set to take center stage in the 2025 baseball season, which commences on Thursday. The three-time AL MVP started the 2024 season on a strong note before he tore the meniscus on his left knee. He underwent a surgical procedure on May 3, which sidelined him for the rest of the season.

The 11-time All-Star completed his rehab and joined his fellow Angels teammate for spring training in February.

On Wednesday, Trout shared a story where he is in a chequered blazer with a black shirt and black pants as he boarded the flight to Chicago with the rest of the Halos roster for the Opening Day clash against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

"✈️✈️✈️ Chicago," he wrote.
Screenshot from the story on Instagram
Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Trout has been impressive with the bat in spring training games. He is batting .282, along with three home runs, five RBIs and 1.026 OPS. The 33-year-old will play right field or DH in 2025 to stay healthy.

Trout is keeping a positive and winning mindset for the 2025 season and reflected on the same during spring training.

"I think playoffs, obviously, that's what we want to do," Trout said. "We [Angels] want to win. There's gonna be some ups and downs, but we've to stick together. We've got to build that family chemistry, and anything can happen."
Mike Trout collaborates for mobile baseball game feat. HOFers, Ken Griffey Jr. and Greg Maddux

Mike Trout and Hall of Famers, Ken Griffey Jr., and Greg Maddux featured in an advertisement for MLB 9 innings 25, a mobile baseball game available on both the App Store and Play Store. On Tuesday, Trout shared the advertisement in a social media post, with a caption that read:

"Back at it again with @com2us_usa. Only this time... Griff, Mad Dog, and I got to relive our childhood dreams."

The Angels will play back-to-back series away from home to start the 2025 MLB season before heading to Anaheim for a three-game series at home against the Guardians, beginning April 4.

