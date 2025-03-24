Mike Trout shares frame with Dodgers coach Dino Ebel's sons ahead of Freeway Series

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout geared up for the Freeway Series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. Ahead of the game at Dodger Stadium, Trout shared the frame with Dodgers coach Dino Ebel's sons Brady and Trey Ebel.

Dino and Trey are among the top prospects and are expected to be top draft picks in the future. They are the sons of former Angels third base coach Trey Ebel, who is currently with the Dodgers in the same role.

Trout shared the frame with the Ebel brothers in their Dodgers jersey and posted the picture in his Instagram story.

(Image source - Instagram)

Dino Ebel spent more than a decade in his coaching role for the Angels from 2006 to 2018. He joined the Dodgers in November 2018 and helped the NL West team to two World Series titles.

During Dino's stint with both teams, the Ebel brothers have been able to learn from high-profile names like Mike Trout, Albert Pujols, Justin Turner, Gavin Lux, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts.

“They’re all-star players and I’ve learned from them by asking questions and watching their routine,” Brady said in 2023.

Mike Trout adjusting to his new position for Angels in Spring Training

After an injury-plagued 2024 season, Mike Trout is transitioning into a new position in the outfield. The three-time MVP, who has primarily played in center during his MLB career, will be the team's right fielder in 2025. He has been getting a taste of it in Spring Training.

"I'm actually enjoying it a lot,” Trout said. “During pitching changes, when I go to center field, it’s like ‘Man, this is bigger than I thought it was.’ There’s a lot of room out there. But I think just getting the reps and just getting more comfortable, with angles and stuff, and working with the coaches, I think it's been great.”

The change comes in the wake of Mike Trout's injury concerns over the last few seasons. The move to right field is expected to ease the veteran slugger's workload with the team aiming to bounce back after an abysmal 2024 season, the worst in franchise history.

