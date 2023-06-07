Since joining the Los Angeles Angels, Mike Trout has consistently been the team's leader, guiding them through both triumphs and challenges.

Despite boasting a roster filled with star power, the Los Angeles Angels have been unable to deliver the desired results for their loyal fans. Their last playoff victory dates back to 2009, and the team has not made a postseason appearance since 2014.

The hopes for a revival in the 2022 season were shattered when the Angels endured a franchise-worst 13-game losing streak, extinguishing any playoff aspirations.

In their recent outing, the Angels found themselves in the Lone Star State, facing off against the Houston Astros. Sitting in fourth place in the AL West standings, the team entered the series with a determination to close the gap between themselves and their divisional rivals.

Eager to make a statement, the Angels sought to put a dent in the Astros' lead and regain momentum in their pursuit of success. However, they suffered a 3-1 loss to the Astros.

Recently, Mike Trout has shed light on the struggles that extend beyond the baseball field, revealing that the franchise is facing various issues.

These difficulties encompass more than just the game itself, showcasing the complex nature of the current situation for the Angels.

“This game can drive you crazy a little bit when you’re trying to do too much up there and your mind starts racing. Your body does things that you don’t want it to do. Your (swings) get to be long, instead of just staying short and trusting yourself. I think it’s a mindset.” - Mike Trout said in an interview.

Will Mike Trout's hopes help revive the condition of the Los Angeles Angels?

Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 31, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Currently holding a win-loss record of 31-30, the Los Angeles Angels have secured the third position in the AL West standings. However, they trail the Texas Rangers by a margin of 8.5 games, highlighting the challenge that lies ahead for the Angels as they strive to make up ground in the division.

Mike Trout himself recognises the pressing need for the team to elevate their performance and start showing improvement. The future of the entire franchise could potentially come under scrutiny if the current situation persists.

This remark from Trout emphasizes the significance of the team's performance and the potential consequences it carries for the organization as a whole.

