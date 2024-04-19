“Mike Trout is a weapon" - MLB analyst weighs in on Angels star and his incredible start to the season 

As the new MLB season progresses, Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout is redefining his game to prove why he is one of the most exciting players in the league today. On MLB Network’s "MLB Tonight," Greg Amsinger and Harold Reynolds recently discussed Trout’s amazing performance and his contributions to the team’s early success.

Reynolds praised Trout’s "explosiveness" and said that manager Ron Washington has allowed Trout to use his natural skills to the fullest on the field. Indeed, Washington’s way of managing seems to have given Trout’s game a new spark, letting the future Hall of Famer shine in new ways:

"I love the explosiveness, and what Ron Washington is doing is let Mike be Mike Trout," Reynolds said.

Amsinger focused on Trout’s newfound prowess on the basepaths, a notable shift given his previous history:

"He’s on pace for 43 stolen bases. I mean he’s generating runs, that’s what you’ve got to do. Mike Trout is a weapon," Amsinger said.

Amsinger also pointed out that Mike Trout has already amassed five stolen bases in just 19 games. To put that into perspective, Trout has only added a combined six stolen bases in the last four seasons. At his current rate, Trout is projected to steal a staggering 43, a record that would be his second career best.

Mike Trout is showing early signs of another MVP-caliber season in 2024

Trout’s resurgence as a base-stealing threat is not just a number on a stat sheet; it is a sign that he has improved his overall game, making him an even tougher opponent. In Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Trout went hitless, however, his smart baserunning helped him score a run, changing the game’s circumstances in a big way.

In addition, Trout’s offensive numbers remain impressive. His batting average is .270, with a 1.019 OPS, leading the league with eight home runs, alongside 11 RBIs and 13 runs scored.

After an injury-filled 2023 season, his 2024 numbers are especially noteworthy, showcasing his resilience and determination to reclaim his status as the Los Angeles Angels' superstar and one of MLB’s central figures.

