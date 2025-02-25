Mike Trout working on crucial skill to prevent outfield collisions with Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak

After missing significant playing time in the last 4-5 seasons, LA Angels outfielder Mike Trout has finally decided to give up his center field position in 2025 and will likely distribute his playing time between right field and as designated hitter.

The ongoing spring training campaign is essential for Trout to learn the new position as playing in the corner field will bring its own set of challenges. On Monday, he made his spring training debut in right field against the San Francisco Giants.

Another important aspect of playing in the corner outfield is defensive playcalling. Trout will need to work with fellow center fielders, Mickey Moniak and Jo Adell, to make calls on plays that are in gap and between them. Communication will be key as Trout said, to avoid collisions during the game.

"When we're doing communication drills, I feel like I'm still playing center because I like to be aggressive,” Trout said via MLB.com. “But I know that center fielders get the ball. Talking to Mickey and talking to Jo, [I've] just gotta be loud. I still have center field instincts. I'm trying to catch everything. So if I hear their voice, I'm going to let them have it. Communication is big, for sure."

Mike Trout shared his feelings after Monday's spring training game vs Giants

While there was a shortage of defensive plays in his first spring training rodeo in right field, Mike Trout was in the ballgame for three innings at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

At the plate, he went 0-for-1 with a walk and a strikeout.

"It felt good,” Trout said. “Just different angles, things you work on in BP, getting comfortable. Trying to get a fly ball. Thought I might get a ground ball there, but it’s fine."

Sharing about his experience in the corner outfield position, the three-time MVP said:

"It’s different. The balls in the gap are going to come back to me for a righty and then there’s the balls down the line. We've been working on that. So once I get comfortable with all that, I’ll be fine."

Mike Trout is coming off a tough year, suffering knee surgeries twice after tearing his left knee meniscus twice. The Angels are hoping the move to corner outfield should give Trout a less strenuous fielding environment while managing his workload to maximize his availability.

