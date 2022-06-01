"Mike Trout at Yankee Stadium for the first time in four years" - Los Angeles Angels travel to meet New York Yankees for their next series, Mike Trout to play at Yankee ballpark after 4 years

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is finally coming to the Bronx to play the New York Yankees for their next series. The last time Trout played the Yankees was four years ago in 2018.

"Yankees-Angels. Trout, Ohtani, Judge...Cortes! This is going to be a fun series. Mike Trout at Yankee Stadium for the first time in four years!!" - @ Sweeny Murti

With the 2020 COVID season, where teams just played within their region, and Mike Trout missing the majority of the 2021 MLB season, there were no opportunities for Trout to play in the Bronx in recent years.

Mike Trout is headed to play the New York Yankees in the Bronx

The Los Angeles Angels superstar has been playing like his usual, MVP caliber self so far this season. He is batting .310, posts an OPS of 1.063, and has hit 13 home runs already in the 2022 season. He, along with left-fielder Taylor Ward and two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, have been leading the Angels offense and being key contributors toward the Angels' 27-22 record, fighting to take the first place spot in the American League West away from the Houston Astros.

Trout grew up a Philadelphia Phillies fan, despite being raised near the New York Yankees, in Millville, New Jersey. His career splits at Yankee Stadium are quite amazing to say the least. In 20 games at the ballpark, Trout has a .368 batting average, seven home runs, and 1.231 OPS. It is going to be very interesting to see what he does in this upcoming series.

"Remember when Mike Trout went 5-for-5 at Yankee Stadium?" - @ MLB

The last time Trout was at Yankee Stadium, he went 5-for-5 in one game in New York, which is absolutely amazing from him. There might be some hometown bias for Trout, since he is from the state over.

The New York Yankees are currently tied with the LA Dodgers for the best record in Major League Baseball, and all of their players, especially Aaron Judge, have been red hot to start the year. Pair that with the plate production of Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and breakout player Taylor Ward, and this could be one of the best series to watch so far in baseball.

"MIKE TROUT HR FOR THE LEAD!!" - @ MLB

The Angels are scheduled to play the New York Yankees tonight, May 31 at 7:05 p.m. EDT with an interesting three-game set ahead of them.

