It's safe to say that Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are more than ready for the postseason to begin. The American League Central Division winners will play host to the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card Series, which will begin on Tuesday, October 3rd.

A two-time All-Star, Carlos Correa will be looking to lead Minnesota past a potent Toronto lineup and mighty Blue Jays pitching staff. The shortstop, who signed a massive six-year, $200 million contract to remain with the Twins this offseason will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing regular season.

"Carlos Correa: "You throw the numbers out the window and the season starts. This is the season that matters. It’s time to go." #MNTwins" - @DanHayesMLB

Although Correa had a down season by his standard, he is well aware of the excitement and unpredictability of the MLB postseason. All teams need to do is reach the playoffs and anything can happen.

There is little differentiating between the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays this season, as the two teams split their season series at three games a piece. The two teams will square off in a best-of-three series to see which club will advance to take on the Houston Astros in the ALDS.

Here's a closer look at Carlos Correa's 2023 regular season

This past offseason, Correa and his free agency saga was one of the biggest stories in the MLB. After reaching an agreement on a contract with the New York Mets, the deal fell apart after the team's medical staff raised concerns regarding the results of the shortstop's physical.

"Oh, please. Giants dodged a major bullet by wiggling their way out of that contract. Sure, Correa would be an upgrade but not an upgrade worthy of $200MM, let alone $350MM." - @deepcliffhouse

The same situation arose when he neared a contract with the San Francisco Giants, resulting in Correa returning to the Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200 million deal. After a confusing offseason, Correa's regular season did not get much better, as the World Series champion struggled mightily.

Through 135 games this season, the two-time All-Star maintained a .230 batting average with 18 home runs, 65 RBIs and a .711 OPS. He will need to perform near his All-Star form if the Twins hope to make it past Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays.

