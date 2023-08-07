In the bottom of the sixth inning, Carlos Correa hits on a line drive to left field and scores two runs, giving the Minnesota Twins a 2-1 advantage. The shortstop recently opened up about his base running struggles and stated that he has been trying hard to find his best form.

When asked if there's anything he can point to as to why he's hitting into so many double plays, Correa replied:

"Yeah, I'm slow as f**k. My mentality is just to go out there and figure it out every single day, keep working and working and finish strong. And then hopefully, we make the playoffs and you can go off there and it'll all be worth it."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Do-Hyoung Park @dohyoungpark Correa, when asked if there's anything he can point to as to why he's hitting into so many double plays:



"Yeah, I'm slow as f**k."

This season, Carlos Correa has grounded into a league-best 22 double plays. More than nine double plays have never been hit into by another Twins player.

Carlos Correa's season has demanded endurance

Carlos Correa's season has also required patience, as some of the worst offensive performances in his career led to two more double-play grounders on Sunday, August 6, bringing his total to an MLB-high of 22. It wasn't until that game-winning, two-run single off Gallen in the sixth inning that he could actually see tangible signs of improvement.

White Sox Twins Baseball

For the Twins, this has been a second half of streaks. They started off the All-Star Break strong, winning nine of their first 11, then losing five straight games until their latest run of victories, which included five straight victories over the St. Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

But for the first time, the Twins appear to be able to smell blood in the water in crucial situations, and that confidence was on display on Sunday. They are armed with resilient hitters, their most productive young players, and their largest division lead of the year.