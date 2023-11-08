Minnesota Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey has a lot to be proud about this year. Not only did his team win their first playoff series since 2004, but they also showed that they could do it with a modest budget.

The definition of a mid-market team, the Minnesota Twins' $108 million payroll in 2023 placed them slightly below the league average of $113 million. However, according to recent indications from Derek Falvey himself, that figure could soon drop to even lower.

Speaking from the annual MLB GM Meetings in Pheonix, Falvey spoke about his team's payroll. Much to the chagrin of some fans, he indicated that the 2023-2024 offseason could see the team lowering their payroll rather than increasing it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Falvey was quoted as saying the following:

"We've pushed our payroll to heights that we had never pushed it before with the support, certainly, of ownership. We know there is some natural ebb and flow to that. "Will it be where it was last year? I don't expect that. I expect it less than that."

Set to make $33 million next year, shortstop Carlos Correa is making more than twice the salary of the team's second-highest paid player, Byron Buxton. Given the concentration of money going to one player, it would make sense that Falvey might be interested in a tightening of the belt.

Moreover, key names like pitching ace Sonny Gray, who is in the AL Cy Young conversation, are pending free agents. In order to make a serious play for Gray, the Twins will need to make sacrifices in other areas.

Expand Tweet

"Derek Falvey on status of Correa, Lewis and Buxton for the wild card round." - Jud Zulgad

Originally hired as an intern for the Cleveland Guardians in 2007, Falvey has risen through the ranks. He was hired as the Twins' president of baseball ops in 2016 and has overseen many high-profile deals.

Derek Falvey has a potential divisional power on his hands

After the Twins' dominant run to win the AL Central in 2023, only Derek Falvey's old team, the Guardians, pose a possible threat.

Driven by the likes of Correa, but also from secondary talent like Max Kepler and Alex Kiriloff, as well as Royce Lewis, the Minnesota Twins are in a good position. So long as no drastic sacrifices are made, the core looks like it could stick around a good while longer.