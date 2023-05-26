Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and his wife Allie announced this week that they are expecting — yup, you guessed it — twins. The manager of the Twins is bringing his work home with him.

The Baldellis already have one daughter, Louisa, age two. She will be getting two younger siblings in September, which may be in the middle of the Twins' stretch run to the pennant. So much for timing.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is having twins. Get you a manager who actually shows you with his actions that he’s all in on the organization. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is having twins. Get you a manager who actually shows you with his actions that he’s all in on the organization.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rocco Baldelli has been the Minnesota Twins manager for the past five years. For some Twins fans, news that the Twins manager is expecting twins in September is a harbinger of even better news to come in October and November.

Minnesota has not had much luck in the postseason since the team won the 1987 and 1991 World Series. However, with the Twins hanging on to the American League Central lead at 26-24, the destiny is apparently written in the stars.

Rocco Baldelli celebrated the 300th victory of his managerial career with the Minnesota Twins on April 30. The Rhode Island native celebrated with a New England IPA-style beer, staying true to his family roots.

There is no word whether he will be handing out cigars made in Providence, R.I. when the births come later this season.

TV @vern_it_up @Jared_Carrabis @RileysRakes At least he’s already got some good experiencing managing twins @Jared_Carrabis @RileysRakes At least he’s already got some good experiencing managing twins

Porter | Marcell Ozuna RBW @Marcell0zuna @Jared_Carrabis How the fuck are the other 29 teams gonna compete with the Twins devil twin magic??? Hammer Twins +2000 or whatever theyre at rn for the World Series @Jared_Carrabis How the fuck are the other 29 teams gonna compete with the Twins devil twin magic??? Hammer Twins +2000 or whatever theyre at rn for the World Series

romo8184 @romo8184 @Jared_Carrabis Rocco Baldelli - one of the 5 best players from Rhode Island! Showing his dedication yet again. @Jared_Carrabis Rocco Baldelli - one of the 5 best players from Rhode Island! Showing his dedication yet again.

As far as showing dedication to organization through newborns, the Minnesota Twins are probably about as good a bet as any in MLB.

At least for the sake of Allie Baldelli, the Minnesota team that Rocco Baldelli manages is the Twins. If it weren't for the Brooklyn Dodgers moving to Los Angeles in the late 1950s, that Minnesota team may have been the Giants, which currently plays in San Francisco.

Horace Stoneham, who owned the New York Giants, already had one foot out the door to move the team to Minneapolis/St. Paul before Dodgers owner Walter O'Malley convinced him join in the move of both New York-based teams all the way to the west coast.

As for current Giants manager Gabe Kapler, he has two children with his then-wife Lisa. However, they are now divorced.

Jim Srock @Jim_Srock @Jared_Carrabis I bet his wife is glad he doesn’t manage the Giants @Jared_Carrabis I bet his wife is glad he doesn’t manage the Giants

Allie Baldelli — truly taking the notion of a team as family to a whole new level.

Minnesota Twins atop an awful division

Rocco Baldelli #5 of the Minnesota Twins looks on during team introductions

The Twins are leading the only division in MLB they could be leading with a 26-24 record — the AL Central. Minnesota's current record would have them in fourth in both the AL East and West.

Poll : 0 votes