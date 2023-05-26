Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and his wife Allie announced this week that they are expecting — yup, you guessed it — twins. The manager of the Twins is bringing his work home with him.
The Baldellis already have one daughter, Louisa, age two. She will be getting two younger siblings in September, which may be in the middle of the Twins' stretch run to the pennant. So much for timing.
Rocco Baldelli has been the Minnesota Twins manager for the past five years. For some Twins fans, news that the Twins manager is expecting twins in September is a harbinger of even better news to come in October and November.
Minnesota has not had much luck in the postseason since the team won the 1987 and 1991 World Series. However, with the Twins hanging on to the American League Central lead at 26-24, the destiny is apparently written in the stars.
Rocco Baldelli celebrated the 300th victory of his managerial career with the Minnesota Twins on April 30. The Rhode Island native celebrated with a New England IPA-style beer, staying true to his family roots.
There is no word whether he will be handing out cigars made in Providence, R.I. when the births come later this season.
As far as showing dedication to organization through newborns, the Minnesota Twins are probably about as good a bet as any in MLB.
At least for the sake of Allie Baldelli, the Minnesota team that Rocco Baldelli manages is the Twins. If it weren't for the Brooklyn Dodgers moving to Los Angeles in the late 1950s, that Minnesota team may have been the Giants, which currently plays in San Francisco.
Horace Stoneham, who owned the New York Giants, already had one foot out the door to move the team to Minneapolis/St. Paul before Dodgers owner Walter O'Malley convinced him join in the move of both New York-based teams all the way to the west coast.
As for current Giants manager Gabe Kapler, he has two children with his then-wife Lisa. However, they are now divorced.
Allie Baldelli — truly taking the notion of a team as family to a whole new level.
Minnesota Twins atop an awful division
The Twins are leading the only division in MLB they could be leading with a 26-24 record — the AL Central. Minnesota's current record would have them in fourth in both the AL East and West.