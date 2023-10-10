On October 10, the Minnesota Twins brought the ALDS back to Target Field with a series tie with the Houston Astros. However, after surrendering an early lead, their fans needed to get creative about getting inside the heads of their adversaries.

After an RBI single from Kyle Tucker, Jose Abreu hit a 3-run home run off of Twins starter Sonny Gray to put the Houston Astros up 4-0 in the very first inning. Initially, the crowd at Target Field went silent, but someone soon had a rather unorthodox idea of counting down the pitch clock.

During the ensuing bottom half of the first inning, a cacophony of chants could be heard raining down at Target Field. For Minnesota Twins fans, their objective was clear; get inside the head of Astros starter Cristian Javier by loudly counting down the pitch clock.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Twins fans are counting down with the pitch clock and it's LOUD" - Jomboy Media

The pitch clock is a brainchild of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, and made its MLB debut this season. Under the rules, pitchers have fifteen seconds to deliver their throw, or twenty with runners on base. Predictably, there was just as much controversy over the fans at Target Field heckling the Houston Astros by counting down as there was about the pitch clock itself.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In many ways, this ALDS showdown is a David vs. Goliath situation. The Astros won their division, the AL West, for the seventh straight season and are strong contenders to win their second straight World Series. By contrast, the Twins' AL Wild Card Series victory against the Toronto Blue Jays represented their first postseason series win since 2002.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Astros starter Cristian Javier has still held the Twins scoreless through three innings, despite the chants. However, some have remarked that the 26-year old right hander appears slightly more shaky than usual, perhaps owing to the raucous in the ballpark.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Minnesota Twins' fans will need to pull out every stop to beat the Astros

While chanting down the pitck clock might be a novel idea, the Twins will need more than heckling to defeat the Astros. With the Texas Rangers being a likely ALCS adversary for the eventual winner of the series, a loss tonight will put the Minnesota Twins within one more loss of losing their entire season. It may be true that the chanting demonstrated a passionate fanbase. However, as well all know, no amount of fan engagement can make a team score runs when it desperately needs to.