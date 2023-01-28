The Minnesota Twins on Friday announced that longtime star Joe Mauer will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame this season.

Mauer, one of the most well-liked players in team history, was literally a homegrown Twins player, having been born in St. Paul, Minnesota, just minutes away from where the team plays in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Twins @Twins Introducing the newest member of the Twins Hall of Fame:



𝙅𝙊𝙀 𝙈𝘼𝙐𝙀𝙍 Introducing the newest member of the Twins Hall of Fame:𝙅𝙊𝙀 𝙈𝘼𝙐𝙀𝙍 https://t.co/0BA8aXSixr

Unsurprisingly, the announcement was met with overwhelming approval from Twins fans. Mauer's induction ceremony will take place at Target Field during a home game on Aug. 5, the team announced in a separate tweet.

Ren Clayton @Ren_Clayton



Was only a matter of time! Minnesota Twins @Twins Introducing the newest member of the Twins Hall of Fame:



𝙅𝙊𝙀 𝙈𝘼𝙐𝙀𝙍 Introducing the newest member of the Twins Hall of Fame:𝙅𝙊𝙀 𝙈𝘼𝙐𝙀𝙍 https://t.co/0BA8aXSixr Joe Mauer will be inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame on August 5th.Was only a matter of time! twitter.com/Twins/status/1… Joe Mauer will be inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame on August 5th. Was only a matter of time! twitter.com/Twins/status/1…

anyways @Stevenkeller191 Minnesota Twins @Twins Introducing the newest member of the Twins Hall of Fame:



𝙅𝙊𝙀 𝙈𝘼𝙐𝙀𝙍 Introducing the newest member of the Twins Hall of Fame:𝙅𝙊𝙀 𝙈𝘼𝙐𝙀𝙍 https://t.co/0BA8aXSixr Got my tickets. He was my favorite player when I was a kid. You betcha ima support him. twitter.com/twins/status/1… Got my tickets. He was my favorite player when I was a kid. You betcha ima support him. twitter.com/twins/status/1…

Mauer retired from baseball in 2018, after a 15-year major league career that began in 2004. He played his entire career with the Minnesota Twins, eschewing the chance of playing for bigger market teams in Boston and New York. In 2010, the Twins signed him to an eight-year, $184 million contract, which was the largest ever for the team at that time.

Mauer battled injuries and an ill-termed bout of "bilateral leg weakness" in 2011, turning some fans against the big-money catcher when his batting average fell 40 points.

The team began to move Mauer out from behind the plate in order to cut down on the wear and tear he experienced catching games. He played his final regular games at catcher in 2013, with the team moving him to first base following the retirement of Justin Morneau. Mauer played catcher just once more, almost ceremonially, in his final season of 2018.

The Minnesota Twins retired Mauer's No. 7 in 2019. Now that he is to be inducted into the team Hall of Fame, the question remains whether Mauer will ever receive a call from the MLB Hall of Fame.

Through 2010, Mauer was one of the game's most dominant players while playing its most brutal position. He was named the American League's Most Valuable Player in 2009 and finished in the top 10 of AL MVP voting four times between 2005 and 2010. In that time, he also won three Gold Gloves and four Silver Slugger awards.

Of course, some people will always just be trapped under a rock.

Mauer lived up to the hype for Minnesota Twins

Joe Mauer of the Minnesota Twins looks on during batting practice.

Mauer was taken over pitcher Mark Prior with the first overall pick of the 2001 MLB draft. The hometown boy lived up to the hype by posting a career WAR of 55.2.

While his career trailed off somewhat after 2010, he led the AL in batting three times in the 2000s, including a .365 average in his MVP year of 2009.

His lifetime batting average was .306 with an on-base percentage of .388 and a slugging percentage of .439.

Poll : 0 votes