Create

Minnesota Twins fans react to report that team is signing Christian Vazquez - "Good move for a team making increasingly more and more good moves"

By Tom Carothers
Modified Dec 13, 2022 06:55 AM IST
Boston Red Sox v Houston Astros
Christian Vazquez #9 of the Houston Astros pinch hits

The Minnesota Twins have reportedly agreed to catcher Christian Vazquez on a three-year deal. MLB Insider Jon Heyman broke the news Monday of the team's first foray of note into the free agent market.

Christian Vazquez to Twins
Christian Vazquez to Twins - @JonHeyman

Christian Vazquez, 32, has agreed to a three-year contract with $30 million, according to Betsy Helfand, a Twins beat reporter for the St. Paul Pioneer Press newspaper.

The deal will likely spell the end of the line for catcher Gary Sanchez with the Twins. Sanchez, who was traded from the New York Yankees to Minnesota prior to last season, played one season in Minneapolis and is currently a free agent.

News of the Twins agreeing to terms with Vazquez came with a sigh of relief from Minnesota fans who have been eagerly awaiting word that their team was paying attention to the free agent market.

the twins are alive twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…
@JonHeyman Good move for a team making increasingly more and more good moves.
Oh my lord. #MNTwins did a thing. twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat…

Vazquez, who was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the Houston Astros last season and won his second World Series title with the Astros, was a free agent for the first time in his major league career.

While word of signing one former Astro makes many Twins happy, many others are hoping to hear word of another former Houston player signing with Minnesota -- namely, superstar shortstop Carlos Correa.

@JonHeyman Cool. Now announce Correa or Dansby to Twins.
@JonHeyman We want Correa
@JonHeyman Can’t wait for Correa to twins tweet that will certainly happen!!

There are a few Twins fans out there that may be putting a little bit more stock in the Vazquez signing than might seem rational. Vazquez, who played 7 1/2 seasons in Boston before being dealt to Houston, is a lifetime .261 hitter with who had nine home runs and 52 RBI between the Red Sox and Astros in 2022.

W. Twins find Mauer’s replacement 4 years later. #MNTwins twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…
Your 2023 World Series Champs, the Minnesota Twins.Dead serious. twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

Vazquez is known for being a skilled defender with an above-average arm at throwing runners out. He started 29 of the Astros' final 53 games behind the plate as Houston manager Dusty Baker reportedly preferred the familiarity that catcher Martin Maldonado had with the pitching staff.

Still, news of his agreement with the Twins saddened some Astros fans, as well as some Red Sox fans who were hopeful of his return to Boston.

Well, that’s a real shame. Farewell Christian… thanks for being part of that triumphant postseason run 👊 #LevelUp🏆 #Astros twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…
Was kinda hoping he’d make his way home… sigh. I’ll always love Vazquez twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

With Christian Vazquez in the fold, what's next for Twins?

Christian Vazquez #55 of the Boston Red Sox heads back to the dugout
Christian Vazquez #55 of the Boston Red Sox heads back to the dugout

With their catching situation now sorted, what's next for the Twins? Will they go big and bring back Correa? Will they address their pitching staff, perhaps with Carlos Rodon? Will they make some trades instead of spending big on the free agent market? What do you think?

Quick Links

Edited by Gaelin Leif
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...