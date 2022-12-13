The Minnesota Twins have reportedly agreed to catcher Christian Vazquez on a three-year deal. MLB Insider Jon Heyman broke the news Monday of the team's first foray of note into the free agent market.

Christian Vazquez to Twins - @JonHeyman

Christian Vazquez, 32, has agreed to a three-year contract with $30 million, according to Betsy Helfand, a Twins beat reporter for the St. Paul Pioneer Press newspaper.

The deal will likely spell the end of the line for catcher Gary Sanchez with the Twins. Sanchez, who was traded from the New York Yankees to Minnesota prior to last season, played one season in Minneapolis and is currently a free agent.

News of the Twins agreeing to terms with Vazquez came with a sigh of relief from Minnesota fans who have been eagerly awaiting word that their team was paying attention to the free agent market.

Nick Wilcox @NickWilcox12 @JonHeyman Good move for a team making increasingly more and more good moves. @JonHeyman Good move for a team making increasingly more and more good moves.

Vazquez, who was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the Houston Astros last season and won his second World Series title with the Astros, was a free agent for the first time in his major league career.

While word of signing one former Astro makes many Twins happy, many others are hoping to hear word of another former Houston player signing with Minnesota -- namely, superstar shortstop Carlos Correa.

Zach 🐀 @holiday_burner @JonHeyman Can’t wait for Correa to twins tweet that will certainly happen!! @JonHeyman Can’t wait for Correa to twins tweet that will certainly happen!!

There are a few Twins fans out there that may be putting a little bit more stock in the Vazquez signing than might seem rational. Vazquez, who played 7 1/2 seasons in Boston before being dealt to Houston, is a lifetime .261 hitter with who had nine home runs and 52 RBI between the Red Sox and Astros in 2022.

Vazquez is known for being a skilled defender with an above-average arm at throwing runners out. He started 29 of the Astros' final 53 games behind the plate as Houston manager Dusty Baker reportedly preferred the familiarity that catcher Martin Maldonado had with the pitching staff.

Still, news of his agreement with the Twins saddened some Astros fans, as well as some Red Sox fans who were hopeful of his return to Boston.

With Christian Vazquez in the fold, what's next for Twins?

Christian Vazquez #55 of the Boston Red Sox heads back to the dugout

With their catching situation now sorted, what's next for the Twins? Will they go big and bring back Correa? Will they address their pitching staff, perhaps with Carlos Rodon? Will they make some trades instead of spending big on the free agent market? What do you think?

