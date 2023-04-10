Minnesota Twins superstar shortstop Carlos Correa sat out a second consecutive game Monday with what the ballclub has termed "back tightness."

Correa sat out Sunday's series finale against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros after initially suffering soreness. He sustained the injury while contorting his body on a play at the plate in Saturday's game.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters that he figures Correa could return Tuesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

DanHayesMLB @DanHayesMLB Carlos Correa is out of the lineup with back tightness. Was listed in the original. Rocco Baldelli originally thought it would be a 1-2 day thing when Correa sat Sunday. #MNTwins Carlos Correa is out of the lineup with back tightness. Was listed in the original. Rocco Baldelli originally thought it would be a 1-2 day thing when Correa sat Sunday. #MNTwins

Correa told reporters on Saturday that he suffered something akin to a back spasm during the play in question. He said the current soreness is not related to the back injuries and soreness he has dealt with in the past, saying:

"My problems in the past were more lower back. There's nothing there right now. It's just like a spasm. Nothing to worry about. Just some treatment and some rest and it should be good."

Tyler John Hartman @tjhartmanmusic @DanHayesMLB Gallo with soreness, Correa with tightness. How hard is it for this organization to invest in full-time masseuses for each player? I'm talking 20 hours of massage per day. @DanHayesMLB Gallo with soreness, Correa with tightness. How hard is it for this organization to invest in full-time masseuses for each player? I'm talking 20 hours of massage per day.

Carlos Correa, who was a free agent this past winter, ended up returning to Minnesota. He returned after failed physicals raised concerns over the health of his ankle after an injury suffered years ago in the minor leagues.

Tom @swayze_scbc @DanHayesMLB The Mets were wrong again with his medicals. @DanHayesMLB The Mets were wrong again with his medicals.

Of course, baseball fans are prone to overreaction. With Correa hitting .182 with 10 strikeouts in the early goings of the season, some fans are going over the edge with the recent back problems.

Not all fans are bouncing off the walls, with Carlos Correa sitting out a second-straight game. However, if the back continues to ail him for an extended period, questions may be asked about the nine-year veteran's overall health.

Brendan Schaepeppi @TheGreatPoncho @DanHayesMLB Surely no one will overreact to this so early in the season @DanHayesMLB Surely no one will overreact to this so early in the season

Carlos Correa somehow remained a Twin this winter

Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins tags out Nate Eaton #18 of the Kansas City Royals

Last winter, there was an exceeding amount of drama when it came to where Correa would play this season. After he opted out of his previous contract with the Twins, Correa first agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, and then a 13-year, $350 million contract with the New York Mets.

Both agreements fell through due to medical concerns regarding his physicals.

Of the experience, he told Reuters in January:

"One thing I learned throughout the whole process was that doctors have a difference of opinions. I had a lot of doctors tell me that I was fine, I had some doctors that said it wasn't so fine. It was shocking to me because since I had the surgery, I never missed a game, I never [got] treatment in my ankle, my ankle's never hurt."

Minnesota then re-entered the fray and eventually signed Correa to a six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins that included team options through the 2032 season.

Poll : 0 votes