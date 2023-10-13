The story of the MLB career of Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is a confusing one. Although Buxton has shown glimpses of his elite, superstar upside at times, the oft-injured All-Star has struggled to remain on the field. Throughout Buxton's nine-year career, the slugger has played over 100 games in a season only once.

According to MLB insider Do-Hyoung Park, the veteran outfielder has now undergone surgery in his right knee as the team hopes to alleviate an issue that has plagued him for some time. The hope is that following the procedure, Byron Buxton will be healthy and ready to return to his center field position for Minnesota next season.

As reported by Do-Hyoung Park, Buxton's surgery was meant to excise the plica in his right knee, reducing the symptoms and risk of patellar tendinitis.

While the plan is to have Buxton return to center field fully healthy next season, many fans are taking a wait-and-see approach. Given Buxton's long injury track record, it would be hard to blame Minnesota Twins fans for their hesitation.

"Hope this surgery is the one that finally cures him," one fan wrote on X.

Although there is undoubtedly cause for fans to be skeptical of the optimism surrounding his procedure, the team would benefit greatly from a healthy Buxton. When he is on top of his game and healthy, the veteran slugger has proven himself to be one of the best in the game, thanks to his combination of power and speed.

A closer look at yet another injury-plagued season for Byron Buxton

The 29-year-old outfielder's MLB career can be defined by two things: potential and injuries. This season, the veteran was limited to only 85 games while serving strictly as a designated hitter when he was in the lineup. That he did not appear in the outfield this year adds to the doubt surrounding the plans for his return to center field.

Other, perhaps more optimistic and supportive fans have mentioned that it may be in the best interest of both Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins if he were to move to one of the corner outfield spots.

Many believe it would reduce the physical toll on his body, as the center field is one of the most demanding defensive positions in the game.