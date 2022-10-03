Create

Minnesota Twins pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson sets MLB record for the most number of characters in a surname - "Is that one continuous name" "Ran out of space I’m guessing"

Minnesota Twins v Detroit Tigers
Simeon Woods Richardson made his MLB debut for the Minnesota Twins yesterday
Modified Oct 03, 2022 07:26 PM IST

We have a new king—of the longest last name in MLB history. Simeon Woods Richardson, a 22-year-old prospect out of Sugar Land, Texas, made his MLB debut yesterday for the Minnesota Twins. In the process, he set the record for having the longest last name in MLB history. Woods Richardson edged out former catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia for the peculiar record.

MLB fans, of course, had a field day discussing Woods Richardson's long name. Before Woods Richardson's arrival in Minnesota, the longest last name(s) in the franchise were held by three people: Al Hollingsworth, Bonnie Hollingsworth, and Gene deMontreville. It's safe to say that Simeon Woods Richardson's record won't be surpassed anytime soon.

Simeon Woods Richardson almost makes a full circle with his name 😂 https://t.co/oU58TKB5cL
"Simeon Woods Richardson almost makes a full circle with his name 😂" - @ Sporting News MLB
@JomboyMedia Is that one continuous name? Does this mean he beats Saltalamacchia, as longest non hyphenated name in MLB?
@dafinsrock @Sewerslider @JomboyMedia Ran out of space I’m guessing
@JomboyMedia His name hides behind his head on the yahoo sports app https://t.co/EagRDlysBb
Maybe we should revisit the idea about changing the font size 🧐 twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…
How can you not be romantic about baseball twitter.com/sn_mlb/status/…

While fans were having fun with his long surname, Woods Richardson was focused on making an impression, albeit late in the season. He pitched five innings of two-run ball, giving up two earned runs on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

@JomboyMedia https://t.co/qO2chzozCt
@JomboyMedia Can't wait for his son, Simeon Woods Richardson Junior to become an MLB player
@JomboyMedia they couldnt order smaller letters for him or something cmon
@JomboyMedia his first name would fit perfectly along the bottom

The Twins were outclassed by the flailing Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park 5-2 and, in the process, handed them their 82nd loss of the year. Woods Richardson was awarded the loss in the contest.

Simeon Woods Richardson's MLB journey

Woods Richardson played for the United States Olympic Baseball Team in Tokyo 2020
Woods Richardson was selected as the 48th overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft by the New York Mets. He went through the minor league system of the organization up to as high as Advanced-A before being traded.

On July 28, 2019, Woods Richardson, along with Anthony Kay, were traded to the Toronto Blue Jays for Marcus Stroman. He would spend two years with the Blue Jays' system and play for the US Olympic baseball team that clinched the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympiad.

In July 2021, he moved to the Minnesota Twins in a trade that included Austin Martin and Jose Berrios going the other way. He spent time in Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul before being called up to the main roster to make a start against the Detroit Tigers.

