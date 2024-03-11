Minor League team Hillsboro Hops secures full $125,000,000 funding for new city-owned ballpark debuting in 2026

On Thursday night, the Oregon State Legislature approved the full-fledged $15 million funding of the new Hillsboro Hops ballpark. This development came in time for the impending March 15 deadline set by Major League Baseball. It will also help the minor league baseball team's future in Washington County.

“This news means that the Hops are staying in Hillsboro with a new, year-round ballpark, where our community will all be able to gather for decades to come,” Hillsboro Hops President and General Manager K.L. Wombacher said.

“On behalf of our team, I’d like to enthusiastically thank the Oregon Legislature, as well as our many business and community champions, and most importantly, our fans who raised their voices for the Hops. We are humbled by your support, and we can’t wait to kick off another season together on April 5 and celebrate our shared future.”

This final funding will contribute to the $125 million project for the construction of a new ballpark.

Other fundings include $82 million from private funds, $18 million from the City of Hillsboro, $8 million from Washington County and $2 million from Explore Tualatin Valley.

Senator Janeen Sollman considers this funding a "huge milestone for Hillsboro, Washington County, and all of Oregon."

“This team and this project represents so much more than baseball, and today my fellow legislators made an investment in our community that will echo for many, many years," Sollman said.

More about the timeline of construction, features and capacity of new Hillsboro Hops ballpark

The construction of the new Hillsboro Hops ballpark will break ground this summer and is projected to be completed prior to the 2026 season. The ballpark will be constructed with the collaboration of designer-builder Mortenson and architects SRG Partnership and Populous.

Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway considers the future ballpark a "home run for the entire community.”

“The City of Hillsboro is excited to see the project moving forward and for the benefits the new ballpark will bring into our community for generations," Callaway said.

The ballpark will have all the modern amenities so that it can host events throughout the year. The ballpark will have a capacity to host 6,000 people for Hops games and over 7,000 can join in for other events such as concerts, festivals and community events. This, in short, will serve as an entertainment venue in Hillsboro.

