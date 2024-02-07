"Miss America 2045 in our sights" - Dodgers All-Star Walker Buehler & wife Mckenzie Marcinek welcome their first born

LA Dodgers ace RHP Walker Buehler recently took to Instagram to announce the birth of his first child with his wife, Mckenzie Marcinek. The All-Star revealed the name as he captioned his post, stating that Finley Wren Buehler had arrived on his social media handle.

"Finley Wren Buehler has arrived! 7 lbs 2 oz and healthy as can be! Miss America 2045 in our sights! Training starts now!!" - buehlersdayoff21

Walker Buehler and McKenzie Marcinek began dating in 2009 and have been together for more than a decade. They both hail from Kentucky and are referred to as "high school sweethearts."

Following their passion, they both split ways after completing their education. Marcinek had to finish her education, while Walker went on to pursue his baseball career. After that, they decided to have a long-distance relationship.

In July 2023, with a joyful Instagram post, the MLB player and his spouse shared with their followers that they were expecting a child. Walker was thrilled to become a father for the first time.

McKenzie Marcinek publicly shows off her affection for Walker on social media. She is always there to cheer on her husband, who was a key member of the 2020 Dodgers championship team.

Walker Buehler is a perfect family's man

Walker Buehler's friends and family have immensely enriched his life. His wife and the newborn are at the center of his world, as he actively engages in various family affairs. Aside from his successful partnership, he prefers to keep his activities private.

The LA Dodgers announced Walker Buehler would be missing out on the start of the 2024 MLB season as he is still in strength and conditioning, recovering from the injuries he sustained in the second half of the 2023 MLB season.

McKenzie Marcinek is her husband's biggest supporter and will see him fight through the upcoming season from the sidelines.

Walker Buehler believes that ethics and a career go hand in hand. In addition, Buehler has excellent taste in music and films; among his favorite moments is the well-known roll call sequence from Ferris Bueller's Day.

