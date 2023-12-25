Mitch Garver contract: Exploring catcher's $24,000,000 deal with the Mariners

Former Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver has recently agreed to a two-year, $24 million contract with the Seattle Mariners. ESPN's Jeff Passan, who reported the news, also mentioned that he will have to undergo physicals before final confirmation.

The 32-year-old was part of the Rangers championship roster. In 87 games for Texas this season, Garver batted .270 with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs. In 14 postseason games, he hit .226 with three home runs and 14 RBIs, helping the Rangers win the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

However, Garver's availability has been limited due to injuries. He has not been able to play more than 100 games in each of the past five seasons, adding to his injury woes. It's expected that catcher Cal Raleigh, who hit 30 home runs in 2023, will be the team's go-to catcher, while Garver can fit in as either DH or as a catcher if Raleigh isn't playing.

Mitch Garver's MLB career

Hailing from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Gail and Jerry Garver, Mitch Garver was selected in the ninth round by the Minnesota Twins of the 2013 MLB Draft. However, it wasn't until 2017 before he was promoted to the majors.

Garver made his debut on August 19, 2017. The next day, he recorded his first major league hit and appeared in 23 games that year, batting .196 (9-for-46) with 3 RBIs. He had a breakout 2019 season when he appeared in 93 games, blasting 31 home runs, 67 RBIs and receiving the Silver Slugger Award.

Garver was traded by the Twins to the Texas Rangers on March 12, 2022, in exchange for Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ronny Henriquez.

Over the years, Garver has dealt with multiple injuries, which have been his kryptonite. The Mariners will hope he can remain injury-free and lead them to a deep postseason run.

