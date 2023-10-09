The Texas Rangers defeated the Baltimore Orioles 11-8 in Game 2 of the AL Division Series on October 8, 2023, as Mitch Garver blasted a grand slam in the third inning to lead the team to their fourth straight victory to begin this postseason.

With a 419-foot grand slam far over the left-field wall in the third inning, Garver, made his playoff debut at designated hitter for the Rangers, and delivered in crunch time and gave Texas an early 9-2 lead. In Rangers history, it was the second grand slam in the postseason.

According to Garver, one must watch for these shifts in the game and, when they occur, they must be fully grasped.

“These playoff games, one swing can change it. And I got into a situation there in the hitter's count where I was looking for the fastball and I was able to get it. And I think it's just a big momentum push for our whole team. And we needed all those runs today.”

Mitch Garver's baseball career

The Minnesota Twins selected Garver in the ninth round of the 2013 Major League Baseball Draft, and they later added him to their 40-man roster. The Twins elevated Garver to the main leagues in 2017, and the next day, on August 20, 2017, he made his first major league hit.

Garver and Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase both hit grand slam home runs in 2021, making major league history. In the same game, rival catchers hit grand homers for the first time in MLB history.

Garver was traded to the Texas Rangers on March 12, 2022, but he only managed to hit.207/.298/.404/.702 10 home runs and 24 RBI.

Garver is renowned for his distinctive catching posture, in which he always maintains one leg on the ground.