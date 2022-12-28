MLB in 2022: Ranking the top 3 pitchers of the year

The MLB offseason is officially upon us. This means that we are able to reflect on the clinic that we saw on the pitching mounds around the league this year. From big surprises to career seasons, we saw it all in 2022.

Today, we will be counting down the top 3 pitchers that we saw during the 2022 season.

Top 3 pitchers from the 2022 MLB season

#3 Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah of the Toronto Blue Jays was one of the youngest men thrust into a starting role when he took the mound as a 23-year old in 2021.

"Alek Manoah is an All-Star on the mound and the mic @AlekManoah6 | #AllStarGame" - @ SportsCenter

Since then, Manoah has worked out a pitching routine that has made him a lethal weapon for his team. In 2022, he compiled a record of 16-7 in 31 starts, and garnered an ERA of only 2.24. At 24, Alek Manoah has already claimed his spot at the top of the AL East rotation, which is not too shabby.

#2 Julio Urias

The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the best pitching rotations, not just in the MLB, but in recent history. In 2022, their starting rotation amassed an ERA of just 2.75 and Mexican left-hander Julio Urias was a huge part of that.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Julio Urías, 94mph Fastball and 83mph Curveball, Overlay. Julio Urías, 94mph Fastball and 83mph Curveball, Overlay. https://t.co/y752CPpCSk

"Julio Urías, 94mph Fastball and 83mph Curveball, Overlay." - @ Rob Friedman

Second in the rotation behind the legendary Clayton Kershaw, Urias is forging a strong reputation of his own. In 2022, he registered an ERA of 2.16, which was the lowest in the National League. Urias finished in the top 10 in Cy Young voting in 2022. Watch out for this 27-year old to do some very big things in the near future.

#1 Justin Verlander

Unlike the other two pitchers on this list, Verlander did not have age on his side in 2022. Entering his 17th season, many expected the 39-year old veteran to start contemplating retirement. However, Verlander pitched like it was 2011 for the Houston Astros this season.

Ryan Field @RyanFieldABC Justin Verlander on New York:



“It’s a magical place”



Justin Verlander on New York: “It’s a magical place” https://t.co/7IzUAjrh2O

"Justin Verlander on New York: ""It's a magical place"" - @ Ryan Field

With an ERA of 1.75, and a winning percentage of .818, Verlander led the MLB in both categories, enough to win him the Cy Young Award. He signed with the New York Mets after the end of the season, penning a 2-year deal worth $86 million, tying him with his new teammate Max Scherzer as the highest-paid pitcher in history.

