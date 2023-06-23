MLB 2023: 5 players Baltimore Orioles could target before the trade deadline

In 2021, the Baltimore Orioles posted a record of 52-110. On account of the horrific campaign, the O's finished not only last in their division and the entire American League, but tied for the bottom spot in the entire MLB.

However, while mainstream baseball commentators continued to laugh at the Orioles, GM Mike Elias made some very shrewd moves in the background.

Now, with a record of 45-28, the Baltimore Orioles stand just 4.5 games behind the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, and some think the team has a decent chance of overtaking them. Owing to their young, dynamic core that has been developed over the past several seasons, the Orioles are an exciting team. However, some tune-ups might be in order if the team wants to go far this season.

Top 5 players the Baltimore Orioles could target on deadline day

5. Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer of the New York Mets

After the 3-time Cy Young Award winner inked a 3-year deal with the New York Mets worth a record-setting $43 million per year, fans thought the Mets would hold onto the 38-year old. However, things appear to have changed. In 12 starts this season, Scherzer is nursing a 4.04 ERA. If the Mets are interesting in swallowing some of his $43 million player option next season, the Orioles are a contending team who are desperate for starters, even if they are slightly past their prime.

4. Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly pitching for the Chicago Cubs

While the young core of Baltimore Orioles has been firing on all cylinders, pitching will ultimately be the question that makes or breaks the team. Despite being one of the best teams in the MLB, the Baltimore Orioles have very mediocre starting pitching. With a team ERA of 4.58, the O's are 22nd out of 30 MLB rotations in the category. By picking up Drew Smyly, a 34-year old Chicago Cubs starter with a 3.38 ERA and a 7-4 record over 15 starts this season, the team may get themselves a true hidden gem.

3. Buck Farmer

Cincinnati Reds reliever Buck Farmer

When it comes to bullpen pitching, the situation for the Baltimore Orioles is much better, but still sees room for improvement. Buck Farmer is a veteran reliever on the Cincinnati Reds. Farmer, 32, has had an excellent season, amassing a 2.48 ERA and 32 strikeouts across 34 appearances. Although the Reds are leading their division by a slight margin, the 2024 free agent could be moved at the deadline to free up some room for younger blood.

2. Liam Hendriks

Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox

The 34-year old Australian recently announced that he was cancer-free after announcing his diagnosis earlier this year. A veteran right-handed closer, good pitching over the summer from Hendriks could spell a deadline trade to a contender like the Baltimore Orioles. Under his current contract with the Chicago White Sox, Hendriks is able to limit the list of trade destinations to five, and is guaranteed a club option from his current team in the event of a trade. The 3-time All-Star and former Cy Young contender would definetly boost the Baltimore Orioles' bullpen.

1. Aroldis Chapman

Aroldis Chapman

While Aroldis Chapman, 35, may not be a typical top pick for a deadline pick-up, a closer look at the backend of the Baltimore Orioles bullpen may shed light on the issue. Current closer Felix Bautista has been brilliant. The 28-year old MLB sophomore has posted 20 saves alongside a 1.04 ERA. Although he's getting old, legendary closer Aroldis Chapman still throws heat. In 28 appearances this season for the Kansas City Royals, Chapman has a 2.73 ERA with 48 strikeouts. By acquiring Chapman, the Baltimore Orioles can give Bautista an experienced voice, as well as resuce the aging Cuban from one of the worst baseball teams in history.

