MLB All-Star justifies Juan Soto pick for playoff reliability over Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso

The New York Mets handsomely pay Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. While Alonso and Lindor are off to good starts, questions were being raised about the highest-paid player in baseball. Those were also put to bed after Soto had a multi-home run game Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

With the Mets thriving, the question is who among the three is the most valuable to the franchise. Former MLB All-Star Chris Young broke it down to situations where one of them does better than the other two on MLB Tonight on Thursday.

Young picked Soto for a leadoff spark, Lindor for a clutch two-out hit and Alonso for a game-tying home run.

"When you say the game is on the line, it all depends on the game situation," Young said on MLB Network. "Nobody on, nobody out? I’m probably taking Soto to lead the inning off. A couple of runners on, two outs? I think I’m taking Francisco Lindor to swing.

"But then, if there’s nobody on and we’re down by one run, Pete’s swinging for the fences. If we need one run, if we need a homer, I want Pete Alonso."

But when it comes to October baseball, Young didn’t hesitate in picking a sole hitter.

"If we’re in the playoffs, I think about any big moment, I want Soto," Young added. "There it is. When the playoffs come around, I just don’t feel like there’s a better hitter in baseball who’s built for the postseason.

"Juan Soto has the ability to not chase anything, to barrel everything up, to lock in and really capture the moment. Lindor does that as well, and Pete too—but I’m taking Soto."

Who has better postseason resume among Juan Soto, Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor?

The answer is Juan Soto. Despite being younger than both Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, Soto has already won a World Series, which he won in 2019 with the Washington Nationals. Meanwhile, Alonso with the Mets and Lindor with the Mets and the Indians are yet to even play in the Fall Classic title.

In terms of stats as well, Soto has a slight edge. He has batted .281 with 45 hits, 11 home runs, 30 RBIs and 31 runs scored in 43 postseason games.

Meanwhile, Alonso has batted .278 with 15 hits, five home runs, 11 RBIs and 12 runs scored in 16 postseason games. And, Lindor has batted .263 with 41 hits, eight home runs, 21 RBIs and 24 runs scored in 41 postseason games.

