MLB All-time RBI Leaders: # Players Who Have The Most RBIs

This MLB season has been a season for people to start thinking about records again. Despite slumping, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has the opportunity to break the all-time American League home run record. The current record holder is Roger Maris, who hit 61 home runs in 1961, and is now tied with Judge.

Although home runs are often considered the most important stats in baseball, RBIs are also important. Some might say that RBIs are even more important than home runs, albeit slightly less flashy.

Since we know what the MLB home run record is, why don't we take a look at the RBI leaders? Some of the players near the top might come as something of a surprise to the reader.

Unfortunately, no one alive remembers baseball in the 19th century. If they were, they would remember Cap Anson. Anson made his name playing for the Chicago White Stockings. In his 27 MLB seasons, Anson hit 2,075 RBIs.

Although not many people remember Anson, everybody remembers A-Rod. Alex Rodriguez, famous for his PED use and fiery relationship with Jennifer Lopez, was a New York Yankees icon. A-Rod played 22 years in the big leagues, over which he hit 2,086 RBIs.

Rounding off third place on our list is the legendary Babe Ruth. Ruth, also known for his off-field issues such as drinking, gambling, and womanizing, was also a formidable player. The 1923 MVP Award winner hit 2,214 RBIs over his 22 pro seasons.

The only player on this list to still be playing is Albert Pujols. On September 23rd, 2022, Pujols launched his 700th career home run for the St. Louis Cardinals. The three-time MVP has announced that he will retire this season and still has time to bop a few more RBIs before the end. He currently stands at 2,216 for his career.

Who holds the record for the most RBIs in MLB history? The title would go to the late, great Hank Aaron. Aaron played from 1954 to 1976, during which he hit 2,297 RBIs - the most in history. Aaron also hit 755 home runs, second only to Barry Bonds.

Will we ever see these numbers again in the MLB?

Although these numbers may seem insurmountable, the quality of baseball is only getting better. Advancements in equipment as well as sports science is making for stronger, more consistent hitters. It is likely none of these names will be on a similar list produced in 10 years.

