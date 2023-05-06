While the St. Louis Cardinals have had a rough start to the 2023 MLB season, they may now have to consider trading Tommy Edman in exchange for a pitcher. They sit at the bottom of the NL Central table after their latest defeat at the hands of the Detroit Tigers.

Many have pointing to their misfiring pitching staff as their biggest problem this season and they might have to take some drastic measures to change that. One MLB analyst believes that the Cardinals might consider selling fan favorite Tommy Edman in exchange for some pitching firepower.

Tommy Edman was drafted by the St Louis Cardinals in the 2016 MLB Draft and went on the make his MLB debut in 2019. The young shortstop quickly became a fan favorite after some impressive performances in the last few seasons.

He also picked up the Golden Glove Award in 2021 and the Fielding Bible Award in 2022. He is considered one of the most valuable players on their roster due to his age and his potential to improve.

The St. Louis Cardinals are having the worst start to a season in decades. For a team who has made four consecutive postseason appearances, no one expected them to be in the position they are in now.

Their biggest problem has been their misfiring pitchers, with the rotation ranking 29th out of MLB's 30 teams with minus-1.9 bWAR. MLB analyst Steve Adams believes that the Cardinals might entertain an offer for Tommy Edman if they get the right pitcher in return.

"If somebody comes and makes them (the Cardinals) a strong offer with some kind of controllable pitcher they could have beyond this year, maybe (they) entertain it," Adams said on the podcast.

Richard McGill @RichardMcGill89 @TortsIllustrtd @Travis_Sawchik I wouldn’t trade a top position prospect for a top pitching at all, not the kind of young players Walker and Gorman are. Yeah, I realize Gorman isn’t a prospect, but he’s a top 5 hitter under 24. You just don’t deal that for young pitching. Tommy Edman? Sure. These two? @TortsIllustrtd @Travis_Sawchik I wouldn’t trade a top position prospect for a top pitching at all, not the kind of young players Walker and Gorman are. Yeah, I realize Gorman isn’t a prospect, but he’s a top 5 hitter under 24. You just don’t deal that for young pitching. Tommy Edman? Sure. These two? https://t.co/ty2Fiy4kMp

sky @GonsolinRBW FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX With the loss tonight, the St. Louis Cardinals are now 10-21



They currently have the worst record in the National League With the loss tonight, the St. Louis Cardinals are now 10-21 They currently have the worst record in the National League https://t.co/lIyWopGxr6 The Dodgers are going to trade for Tommy Edman at the deadline, oh no. twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu… The Dodgers are going to trade for Tommy Edman at the deadline, oh no. twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

Another factor to decide Tommy Edman's future may be Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn

While the St. Louis Cardinals may be on the lookout for a reliable pitcher to get them out of the rut, a lot of talk has been generated about their young prospect Masyn Winn, who many believe to be ready for the MLB.

He is the biggest reason that some expect Tommy Edman to be traded because they have a young and hungry shortstop in Winn ready to replace him.

Only time will tell whether the Cardinals are ready to part ways with their fan-favorite Edman and if that will be the right decision for them. No matter what the future hold for Edman, it is clear that the Cardinals need to bolster their bullpen sooner rather than later.

