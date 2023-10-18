Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker were two of the reasons why the Houston Astros won their division for the seventh season in a row. However, the pair have both found themselves in a profound hitting slump lately, and its affecting their team's prospects.

After surrendering the first two games of the ALCS against the Texas Rangers at home, the Astros are heading to Globe Life Field with a tough 2-0 series defecit. With the exception of Yordan Alvarez, the entire Astros' lineup has struggled in the series, and Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker have been among the biggest dissapointements.

"Dusty Baker says he may move Kyle Tucker down in the lineup. "Tucks going to get it going" #KHOU" - Jason Bristol

Tucker has gone 0-for-12 dating back to Game 3 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins. Meanwhile, Jose Altuve, who hit .311 in his injury-shortened regular season, is hitting just .160 on the postseason, and struck out twice in Game 2.

Both players put up very strong numbers against the Texas Rangers during the regular season. 7 of Altuve's 17 home runs came against the team, and Tucker posted an OPS over 1.200 across the 13 games in the season series between the two teams.

In a recent appearance on his podcast, MLB analyst Chris Rose highlighted the point that Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker have been underperforming. According to Rose, the only way that the Houston Astros can come out of Globe Life Field unscathed is if the pair start hitting.

"Trev thinks the Astros bats waking up is the most important thing for them in this game" - Chris Rose Sports

Rose claimed that "getting (them) going is much more important" than a strong performance from Game 3 Astros starter Cristian Javier. The undefeated Rangers now need just six wins to hoist their franchise's first-ever World Series.

Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker need to get back to vintage playoff form

Both Tucker and Altuve have been present for each of the Astros' last fourteen playoff series'. Over that period, they have hit a combined .251 with 32 home runs and 78 RBIs.

While the Astros undoubtedly have more firepower in their lineup than these two, the pair serve an important role in the team's offensive arsenal. If neither will begin to swing the bat as they did during the regular season, then the task of overcoming the series defecit will be all the more difficult for the Astros.