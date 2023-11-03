In the ever-evolving world of baseball, managerial changes can be a catalyst for transformation. The New York Mets are currently at crossroads, and the addition of Craig Counsell could be the key to turning their fortunes around.

Expand Tweet

MLB analyst Andy Martino, during a recent program on SNY Network, expressed his belief that Counsell’s potential move to the Mets would be "the perfect marriage."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I do believe that Counsell and Stearns are a perfect marriage." - Andy Martino.

This sentiment is rooted in the successful partnership Counsell shared with Mets’ new baseball presindent David Stearns during their time together in Milwaukee. Stearns, having targeted Counsell as his preferred choice to replace Buck Showalter, seems determined to bring the accomplished manager to New York.

Counsell's managerial prowess is evident in his track record with the Milwaukee Brewers. Under his guidance, the Brewers consistently outperformed expectations, displaying a knack for winning close games and maximizing the potential of a mid-range payroll. The team made the postseason five out of the past six seasons, with Counsell joining an elite group of managers with 86-plus wins in the last six full seasons.

The New York Mets finished 17 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023.

As the Mets aim to rebound from a disappointing 2023 season, where they finished 17 games behind the Brewers, Counsell's strategic acumen and experience could be instrumental. The 53-year-old manager, who boasts two World Series rings as a player, may see the Mets' deep-pocketed resources as an opportunity to contend for another championship.

The Mets finished 17 games behind Counsell’s former team, the Milwaukee Brewers

While Counsell faces competition from other teams, including the Milwaukee Brewers and the dark horse Guardians, his interest in the Mets is reportedly genuine. Sources suggest that Counsell and his wife Michelle have a fondness for New York, further fueling speculation about a potential move.

As the managerial search comes to a close, the Mets find themselves in a pivotal moment. If the stars align and Counsell indeed becomes the Mets' skipper, there's a palpable sense of optimism that he could be the catalyst for a new era of success in Queens.