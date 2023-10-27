At the beginning of the 2023 season, very few observers would have thought that the Arizona Diamondbacks would hoist the NL Pennant. Fewer still would have placed the Snakes as their odds-on World Series favorite.

With 84 regular season wins, the D-Backs were tied with the Marlins for the worst regular season record in the entire NL playoff bracket. However, as we should all know by now, the postseason is a different animal.

The D-Backs will play the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the 2023 World Series on Friday. On paper, the Rangers are a much better team. But after the Snakes' have overcome expectations at every turn this October, some analysts are wary of counting the team out. In a recent appearance on the Barstool Baseball podcast, analyst Barstool Carl backed the Arizona Diamondbacks to win it all, saying:

"I can't see a world where the Diamondbacks lose the series. They are too hot right now" - Barstool Carl

The D-Backs have ridden several unlikely heroes to the World Series. Chief among their top contributors has been second baseman Ketel Marte, who owns a 16-game hitting streak as of Game 7. The NLCS MVP has a chance to surpass the likes of Derek Jeter, Manny Ramirez and Hank Bauer, all of whom own 17-game playoff hitting streaks.

The Snakes' first victim in the 2023 playoffs were the Milwaukee Brewers, who themselves won the NL Central. After sweeping the Brewers with two straight wins, the Arizona Diamondbacks went on to face the 100-win Los Angeles Dodgers. The Snakes outscored the Dodgers 19-6 over three games, and gave ace Clayton Kershaw his worst-ever postseason start, scoring six runs before the second out of the game.

"FROM LAST NL TEAM IN, TO THE LAST ONE STANDING. THE DIAMONDBACKS WIN THE PENNANT AND ARE HEADED TO THE WORLD SERIES" - ESPN

After their inspiring come-from-behind series win against the Phillies in the NLCS, their chances to beat the Texas Rangers in the World Series look stronger than ever. It won't be easy for either side, but the Snakes appear to have the momentum on their side.

Diamondbacks win would be the ultimate underdog story

With 84 regular season wins, the D-Backs had just one more victory than the 2006 St. Louis Cardinals, who were the worst-performing regular season team to ever win the World Series. Up against a Rangers team replete with dangerous hitters and lights-out pitchers, an Arizona win would complete one of the most exciting playoff campaigns in modern history.