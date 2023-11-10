According to reports, MLB analysts are unsure if Giancarlo Stanton intends to remain with the New York Yankees in the future.

According to one of the analysts, Keith McPherson, Stanton will look to end his career with the Yankees.

"Cole is not opting out. Judge is never requesting a trade. Stanton wants to finish his career here. Same w/ Rizzo and LeMahieu."

However, the second expert, Cameron Maybin said that Stanton would prefer not to extend his career with the Pinstripes.

"You know I agree with everything you said except the big G part…. And I’ll leave it there. Im not putting words in his mouth but not so sure he wants to finish his career in the pinstripes.. I’m sure he’d like to finish somewhere that actual appreciates how’s he’s handle every sec of being in NYC."

Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 245 pounds (111 kg), Stanton is well-known for his physical strength and ability to consistently hit huge home runs.

Giancarlo Stanton's baseball career so far

As a member of the Florida Marlins in 2010, Stanton made his Major League Baseball debut. He remained with the team until the end of the 2017 campaign. Stanton has twice been the National League's top home run scorer.

In 2017, he became the MVP of the National League after hitting 59 home runs, the most in 16 years. Having led the league in home runs, Stanton, a five-time MLB All-Star, has twice earned the NL Hank Aaron Award and the outfield Silver Slugger Award.

The Marlins signed Stanton in November 2014 to a 13-year contract for $325 million. At the time, it was the highest total dollar value contract in team sports history.