Kansas City Royals have been among the busiest teams in the MLB free agent market this year and have added Hunter Renfroe and Michael Wacha to their roster on Friday. MLB Analyst Anthony Recker believes that with the way they are going about rebuilding their roster for next season, they could be contenders for the AL Central next year. The Kansas City outfit signed both veterans to multi-year deals on the back of multiple signings earlier in the month.

The Kansas City Royals finished in the bottom of the AL Central table last year and seem determined to make up for it based on their moves in the busy offseason they have had so far. Having signed Colorado Rockies utility man Garrett Hampson at the end of November, they have signed starting pitcher Seth Lugo and reliever Chris Stratton as well. They also added All-Star closer Will Smith to their bullpen in the same week.

Now, to add to those considerable reinforcements, the Kansas City side has announced the signings of outfielder Hunter Renfroe on a two-year, $13 million deal and pitcher Michael Wacha on a two-year, $32 million contract. They have been impressive in the market not just in the number of signings but also in the quality and planning behind it. MLB Network Insider Anthony Recker believes they could have a good chance of winning the AL Central with the reinforcements they have made:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This Royals team is positioned as good as anyone to make a run at this AL Central."

Enter caption

Enter caption

Expand Tweet

Kansas City Royals have already committed $105 million to free agents this winter

After finishing the 2023 MLB season in the bottom of the Al Central table, the Kansas City Royals seem determined not to repeat it next year. They have been one of the busiest teams in the free-agent market and have picked up some impressive players in the process. They have already signed six players in the free agent market, committing a total of $105 million already. While the payroll for 2023 was $92 million, they have already added another $47 million to it in the past few weeks. However, it could all be worth it if they make the playoffs and have a deep postseason run in 2024, and maybe even challenge for the World Series.

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.