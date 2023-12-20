The Tampa Bay Rays acquired right-handed pitcher Ryan Pepiot from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the trade for Tyler Glasnow and one MLB Insider believes that they might have gotten the better return on their investment in the long run. The trade saw Glasnow and Manuel Margot move to LA in exchange for Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca, along with cash considerations. While Glasnow is undoubtedly the highest valued among them at the moment, MLB Insiders believe that Pepiot has a "high ceiling" and could turn out to be the most valuable piece in the trade.

Ryan Pepiot was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2019 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in May 2022, after two years in the minors. Since then, the 26-year-old ace has shown tremendous potential and discipline, and all the makings of a successful pitcher. Pepiot started 2023 on the injured list due to an oblique strain and rejoined the Dodgers bullpen in August.

Tyler Glasnow was undoubtedly the driving force behind the trade and the LA side had to part ways with Pepiot despite his promising growth in the MLB. As analysts on the "MLB Tonight" show discussed the young pitcher, they agreed that the youngster shows huge potential for growth, especially with the Rays' pitching staff. Hence, he could turn out to be a better return on investment compared to what the Dodgers got from the trade.

"I believe that the Rays have the best pitching coach in the game... This is the perfect Rays trade."

Are the Dodgers out of Dylan Cease race after trading Ryan Pepiot to the Rays?

While the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would be looking to bolster their starting rotation after completing the Shohei Ohtani move, they had several targets in mind. One of them was Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox, a team hugely interested in Ryan Pepiot.

However, the LA front office made Tyler Glasnow their priority and traded Pepiot to the Tampa Bay Rays in return. Hence, many MLB Analysts and fans now believe that the Dodgers are unlikely to make a move for Cease unless they are ready to offload another highly-rated arm from their organization.

