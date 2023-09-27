The Texas Rangers are within striking distance of capturing the AL West title for the first time since 2016. After years of living in the shadow of the Houston Astros, their cross-state rival, it appears as though the Lone Star State has a new sheriff in town.

While the Rangers had a slow start to the season, an 18-9 record in the month of May saw them ascend the AL West standings rapidly. Since then, the Rangers have been able to keep the Astros in the rearview mirror.

Everything seems to have come together this season for the Texas Rangers, particularly in the power-hitting department. The team's 228 home runs are the third-highest in baseball.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Back-to-back-to-back for the first time since 2015. #StraightUpTX" - Texas Rangers

This has been compounded by several players stepping up. Shortstop Corey Seager, a longtime member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, inked a ten-year, $325 million deal, setting a franchise record. Seager has led the way with 33 home runs and 96 RBIs, hitting .332/.394/.640 for the Rangers.

Additionally, right fielder Adolis Garcia has been firing on all cylinders. The Cuban has 37 home runs and 104 RBIs, while Marcus Semien has ripped 39 doubles and four triples.

The Rangers have two games in hand over the Astros, and three over the Seattle Mariners, who trail in the AL West's third place. Although Arlington has not seen playoff baseball since 2016, many believe that they will be a force this postseason.

One of the voices who has come out in support of the Texas Rangers' playoff chances is former Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Plouffe. Speaking on a recent installment of "Jomboy Media's Baseball Today" podcast, Plouffe told co-host Chris Rose that he likes the Rangers' chances in the postseason:

"If they can continue this up into the playoffs, Texas is a very dangerous team."

After wrapping up a series against the Angels, the Rangers will head to Seattle to take on the Mariners in a pivotal four-game set. This series has the potential to spell the outcome of the entire division this season.

Texas Rangers are poised to make a big splash

In the early 2010s, hitters like Josh Hamilton and Adrian Beltre made the Rangers one of the most dangerous ball clubs in the league. Now, after a hiatus that has been uncomfortably long for fans in Texas, they appear to be back in form.

It remains to be seen, however, if manager Bruce Bochy's club really has what it takes.