Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah has been struggling to find his form in the MLB this season. He currently holds a record of 1-6, with his only win coming in April against the Kansas City Royals. Manoah's latest disappointing performance came against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Manoah made his MLB debut for the Blue Jays in May 2021 and had an impressive rookie season. In 2022, he further solidified his reputation, being named an All-Star and finishing third in the AL Cy Young voting with a 2.24 ERA and a 16-7 record.

However, expectations were high for Manoah coming into the 2023 season, but he has struggled consistently. In his latest game against the Brewers, he lasted only four innings, giving up three hits and a two-run home run while striking out only three batters. This performance has led to criticism from fans and MLB analyst Steve Phillips, who believes that the Blue Jays need to take extreme measures to address the situation.

"I think they need to do something dramatic to send a message to him and others," says Phillips on MLB netwrok radio.

Blue Jays fans call for management to DFA Alek Manoah

While the Toronto Blue Jays don't have too many options to replace Alek Manoah in the bullpen, fans are still calling for the front office to drop the misfiring pitcher. Manoah has had a horrible season in the MLB and admitted to it after their latest defeat against the Milwaukee Brewers. Though the fans may have lost their faith in him, the Blue Jays management need to find a solution to their problem soon. Meanwhile, they need to focus on the final game of the series which remains tied after both teams managed to get a win apiece.

