Luis Severino's nightmare of a season continues, as another dismal performance led to the New York Yankee's loss against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

The game ended 9-2 in favor of the White Sox, with Severino giving away five hits and four runs in the two innings he pitched. Popular radio show host Tiki reckons the reliever has lost his mindset and needs a break from the major league to get his head straight.

“He’s mentally shot. He’s saying things that no elite-level competitor would say, which is, ‘I suck, I’m the worst pitcher in baseball right now.’" said Tiki.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Who the hell is in charge of the Yankees right now? That is the question we should be asking,” he added.

Severino was signed by the New York Yankees as an international free agent in 2011.

After climbing his way up the minor leagues, he made his MLB debut for the Yankees in 2015 and has been a valuable member of their bullpen since then. However, things have taken a major turn this season, as he continues to struggle, lose his confidence.

Wednesday's game against the White Sox was a perfect example of how out of form he has been this season, and it was not even his worst outing of the season.

Overll, Severino doesn't look like a player who's prepared to go out and comepete in major league baseball. Hence, the management's decision to keep sending him out in this mindset would be more harmful for him than good.

What does Luis Severino's future look like?

In the midst of the worst season of his career, Luis Severino clearly needs a break from the MLB to sort himself.

At the moment, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone seems unwilling to DFA the Dominican, but at the same time, he cannot continue to throw him into games like the one against the White Sox on Wednesday.

While many fans and analysts believe it will be his last year with the Yankees, only time will tell how things pan out for Luis Severino next season.