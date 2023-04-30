The Chicago White Sox continued their embarrassing run of form with a 12-3 drubbing at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The result seemed to be going the home team's way till the seventh inning. They had a 3-0 lead, with Lance Lynn throwing a no-hitter. However, the Rays scored 12 runs in the next three innings, dashing any hopes of the Chicago side ending their horrendous streak.

MLB analyst Jared Carrabis could not hide his disgust on Twitter as he called out the team for their lack of effort.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis The White Sox have given up already and it’s not even May yet. The White Sox have given up already and it’s not even May yet. https://t.co/I7fPdMTBs4

He shared a clip of Luis Robert Jr. gingerly running toward first base after a hit. Robert was benched shortly after by manager Pedro Grifol at the end of the first inning for "a mental lapse". On his part, the White Sox center fielder attributed his casual running to issues with his harmstring.

This was the team's 21st loss this season. The scoreline does not do justice to starting pitcher Lance Lynn's efforts, however, who struck out 10 Rays hitters in six innings.

Fans starting to get impatient with White Sox front office

While there remain question marks over manager Pedro Grifol's suitability for the job, fans in the stadium directed their ire at owner Jerry Reisendorf with "Sell the Team" chants. This is the latest in a series of public displays of fan outrage, with a recent viral rant still fresh in everyone's minds.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_



(via This White Sox fan went on one of the most legendary sports fan rants you will ever hear(via @ESPN1000 This White Sox fan went on one of the most legendary sports fan rants you will ever hear(via @ESPN1000) https://t.co/YCgPCJr1Sw

Stranger things have happened in sports, but it remains to be seen how the team manages to come out of this slump.

Poll : 0 votes