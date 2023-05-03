New York Yankees' new signing Carlos Rodon is yet to make an MLB appearance this season and fans are already losing patience over the pitcher's prolonged recovery from injury.

Rodon was initially placed on the injury list in the spring due to a forearm strain. Since then, he has also picked up a back problem that seems to have halted his recovery. While fans were excited to see him make his debut for the Yankees, they are now frustrated because of his prolonged recovery time, with some fans even questioning his desire to return from injury.

Carlos Rodon opted out of his contract with the San Francisco Giants and became a free agent in November 2022. Two months later, he signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the New York Yankees as they looked for options to bolster their pitching.

Rodon is a two-time All-Star with a career record of 3.60 ERA in 152 games during his time in the MLB. He is widely regarded as one of the most efficient pitchers in thee current game.

Manager Aaron Boone has now confirmed that the pitcher is not feeling pain in his arm or back anymore but is still struggling to adjust his back the way he needs to. While Rodon has been pitching without pain in training, his back is still affecting his performance and not letting him get to the positions he needs to in order to return to action.

Voicing the frustrations of many Yankees fans, one MLB analyst wrote on Twitter:

"Carlos Rodon just chilling on the IL collecting checks because the vibes don’t feel right yet."

Yankees will be hoping for Carlos Rodon's early return as the team's defensive struggles continue

There is no doubting that the New York Yankees are primarily an offensive team with no shortage of firepower among batters. However, they are not as potent defensively and the absence of new signing Carlos Rodon is a problem area for the New York team.

They have not had the start they wanted in the MLB this season and the ever-increasing list of injured players has not helped them in any way. If they are to make a push for the postseason, they need to turn things around soon.

