The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was recently arrested on charges of felony domestic assault. He was later freed after posting a $50,000 personal bail.

On Friday, he made his final pitch against the Atlanta Braves. He will now show up in court on September 27, during the final week of the MLB regular season.

MLB Analyst Bill Shaikin believes that the pitcher, who signed a one-year $14,250,000 deal earlier this year, has played his last game of 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When asked if the Dodgers will ask Urias to come back and pitch for them or how the fans are going to react, whether they want him on the field or not, Shaikin said:

"Baseball wants to wait to see what the police finds out. The authorities will do their own investigation. Whether he is suspended or not, I don't think he'll play again this season."

Watch:

Expand Tweet

The LA Dodgers acknowledged that they were aware of the situation in a statement they sent on Monday.

Julio Urias was arrested in 2019 too

Notably, Julio Urias has been arrested previously. He was arrested in 2019 on a domestic assault accusation. He was subsequently put on administrative leave before the MLB suspended him for 20 games.

Braves Dodgers Baseball

He was anticipated to have a significant impact on the Dodgers' starting lineup. This year, he has an 11-8 record.

Urias has accumulated a sizable fortune over the course of his career. His net wealth and latest contract information are of great interest as of 2023.

He recently made news in 2023 when he signed his hefty deal with the Dodgers. Furthermore, the amazing $14,250,000 value of this one-year contract is entirely guaranteed.