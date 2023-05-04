MLB Analyst Chris Carlin decried the lack of accountability within the New York Yankees organization during the Canty & Carlin show on ESPN Radio on Thursday.

"There is zero pressure to win at a championship level." - MLB Analyst Chris Carlin on the New York Yankees organization

Canty was mocking New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman's comments to the media on Wednesday, noting that the injuries are "certainly killing" the team, but he believes the organization can rise above.

Cashman said:

"Don’t count us out. Don’t give up on us. We got a good group of people player-wise, staff-wise, support-staff-wise. It’s a championship-caliber operation."

It's been a season saturated with injuries for the New York Yankees. Two of the team's biggest bats, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge, are currently on the injury list.

No one seemingly knows when the Yankees' prized free-agent pitching acquisition Carlos Rodon will take the mound. Relievers Tommy Kahnle, Colten Brewer, Jonathan Loaisiga, Scott Effross and Lou Trivino are all out injured — with Trivino and Effross both lost for the season.

Starting pitchers Frankie Montas and Luis Severino are also on the mend, as is reviled third baseman and former star slugger Josh Donaldson.

Add to the list of the Yankees walking wounded are outfielder Harrison Bader and infielder Oswald Peraza, both of whom were hurt in Wednesday's 10-inning defeat of the Cleveland Guardians.

Bader, who had just made his season debut on Tuesday after being on the injured list with a strained oblique, ran into makeshift outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa while trying to track down a fly ball and left the game in the ninth inning. In the same frame, Peraza, who was pinch-running, was hobbled after stealing a base and also limped off the field.

In spite of the rash of injuries, Cashman told reporters that the team is not exploring trades for reinforcements. He said:

"We have time to make up ground, and we’re going to compete with who we have here. We look forward to getting who we need back at a later date."

New York Yankees host Tampa Bay Rays this weekend

The Yankees, who haven't won a World Series since 2009, are in last place in the American League East with a 17-15 record. New York hosts a top-division rival, the Tampa Bay Rays, this weekend. Tampa Bay is an MLB-best 26-6.

