  • MLB analyst claims Freddie Freeman's return after injury put Dodgers manager Dave Roberts in 'tough spot’

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Feb 28, 2025 16:53 GMT
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies - Source: Imagn
MLB analyst claims Freddie Freeman's return after injury put Dodgers manager Dave Roberts in 'tough spot’ (Image Credit: Imagn)

Freddie Freeman has made his Spring Training debut not long after undergoing ankle surgery. His return provides the Los Angeles Dodgers with another powerful bat in the middle of their lineup. It may also provide Dave Roberts with a unique problem.

Freeman suffered a major ankle sprain at the end of last season, but he refused to take time off. He played during the postseason, though he did sit on occasion, and won World Series MVP before having the surgery.

Dodgers insider Jeff Spiegel believes the return of Freeman is good, but that it could have an untold negative effect in the early days of his Spring Training comeback.

On the DodgerHeads Live stream, he said (12:17):

"It's kind of funny to see the back-and-forth. I think part of it is that Dave's in a tough spot. I think Dave is trying to protect some information and he's not trying to set unrealistic expectations of [Freeman]."

He added that if Roberts comes out and states that Freeman is going to play the field on a given day and then he doesn't, there would be mass panic in the fan base.

With Spring Training, things are often fluid. Spiegel believes Roberts can't divulge that he wants Freeman to get three at-bats in a game because there'd be concern if for some reason Freeman was only able to take two.

Freddie Freeman, Dave Roberts reflect on first baseman's return to lineup

Freddie Freeman made his Cactus League debut on Thursday, and both he and his manager Dave Roberts feel pretty good about how he played and how he felt after.

Freddie Freeman is back from his surgery (Imagn)
Freeman said, via MLB:

“I felt pretty good today, actually. Saw the pitches well. Felt like I swung at strikes. The last one was a little up, but I just wanted to swing a lot today."

Roberts echoed the same sentiment:

"I thought he was moving really well. I thought he was seeing the ball really well considering it was his first game. Good swing that first at-bat. I thought he looked good, looked better than I would have expected, and from what I hear he came out of it well."

There's still plenty of time for Freeman to get into the swing of things even if the Dodgers are starting their regular season early with a trip to Japan. Last year, they started early by taking a trip to Korea as well.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
