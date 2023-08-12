Last year, the New York Yankees won 99 games, which was enough for them to finish second in the entire American League. Fans thought that baseball's most hihg-profile team might have a shot to win their first World Series since 2009.

However, the team's fate was sealed by the Houston Astros, who swept the Yankees in the 2022 ALCS. Despite being one of the league's best pitching teams, and the fact that Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge set a single-season home run record, the Bronx Bombers had nothing to show for it.

In 2023, things have been significantly worse. The New York Yankees' 60-56 record is enough to place them dead-last in their division, the AL East. Moreover, several stars have been either injured or incompetent. The team's .233 batting average is the second-worst in all of MLB.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Recently, columnist Bill Madden published a scathing critique of the New York Yankees under GM Brian Cashman, as well as owner Hal Steinbrenner. Madden accused Hal Steinbrenner. the son of former owner George Steinbrenner, of not caring about the team's welfare. George Steinbrenner, who bought the team in 1973, was known for his hands-on approach, even setting appearance rules for the team.

"You shouldn’t have to spend $300 million (or in the Yankees’ case $280 million) to finish last (where they were entering the weekend) either." - Bill Madden

The New York Yankees' $280 million payroll is the second-largest in all of baseball. However, Cashman has been the one taking most of the heat from the fanbase due to their recent performances. Cashman was a protege of George Steinbrenner, and many have accused Hal Steinbrenner of favoriing Cashman on nepotistic grounds, despite the fact that they have not won a World Series in fourteen years.

Later on in his piece, Madden stipulated that manager Aaron Boone could be given the boot if things fail to improve. In addition to being last in their division, the Yankees are also five games behind the Toronto Blue Jays, who are clinging on to the AL's third and final Wild Card berth.

Is it time for the New York Yankees to shake off Brian Cashman

While recent performances are indeed frustrating for the New York Yankees faithful, Cashman does have an impressive record of four World Series and six AL since assuming the GM role in 1998. The 56-year old Cashman needs to remember that his offense needs to more than just Aaron Judge, but it looks like his job is indeed probably safe for now.