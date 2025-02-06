Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman fell 39 spots on MLB Top 100 Players Right Now from last year but one analyst believes that he is rightly above Cal Raleigh on the list. While Rutschman slotted in the #58 on the list, dropping from #19 in 2024, his Seattle Mariners counterpart ranked #59, jumping 34 places up from last year.

Speaking on the MLB Network, analyst Brian Kenny said both catchers should be ranked higher, and explained why Rutschman belongs above Raleigh on the list:

"Rutschman last year, was not the same guy offensively. The rest of the year and in the playoffs. If you look at his year before that ... the guy is a flat out winner. Now that said, if you want to drag Raleigh right up behind him, I'm fine with that. Raleigh made my Top 10 defensive players in the game, so I'm totally good with that but Rutschman would go ahead."

"Raleigh is a very good player. But Rutschman was by and large a better offensive player if you factor in everything... Rutschman's a better hitter, not by a ton. Raleigh is a better defender, I'll give you that. I think you're a little light on Rutschman, and probably on Raliegh as well."

Adley Rutschman was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2019 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2022. He has since established himself as an elite hitter and a reliable defender, making consecutive All-Star appearances in the last two years.

Despite seeing his offensive numbers fall last year, Rutschman a .250 average with 19 home runs and 79 RBI. On the other hand, Cal Raleigh is best known for his defensive work, and still managed to hit 34 home runs last season. Nonetheless, Adley Rutschman has been a better bat over the course of his career and is expected to bounce back in 2025.

Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman looks forward to working with veteran Japanese ace Tomoyuki Sugano

Baltimore Orioles added veteran Japanese pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano on a one-year, $13 million contract this winter, bolstering their rotation significantly. Catcher Adley Rutschman is one of the young, rising stars in the team and shared his excitement to work alongside the veteran:

"We've already done a Zoom meeting with him, just getting to know each other... but I think evryone's excited to actually have those in-person interactions."

The 35-year-old ace has had an illustrous career in the NPB, winning three MVP awards as he dominated from the mound over the past decade. While he was first posted in the market in 2021 and didn't sign with any team then, he has signed with the Orioles the second time around to start his MLB career.

