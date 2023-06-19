Aaron Judge's absence in the New York Yankees lineup has been quite evident. The Yanks were drubbed aside by their rivals the Boston Red Sox in a three game series sweep outscoring them 25-8.

Judge has been sidelined since spraining his toe while making a play in right field during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite not initially showing signs of discomfort, he later had to undergo scans, which revealed the injury. This is Judge's second stint on the Injury List (IL) this season, having previously missed games due to a thigh sprain.

The Yankees' batting lineup has appeared subpar without Judge, as indicated by their record in the 22 games he has missed this season (9-13). In many of these losses, the pitching staff has received little support from the offense.

After the Red Sox series sweep, popular baseball personality Jared Carrabis took to Twitter to claim that the Yankees are heavilly dependent on Aaron Judge. He compared the team to the likes of the Shohei Ohtani led Los Angeles Angels, who still have the option to fall back on 3x AL MVP Mike Trout, but the Bombers are devoid of the choice.

"There is no player in baseball more important to their team’s success than Judge is to the Yankees. If the Angels lose Shohei, they still have Trout and vice versa. The Yankees without Judge are 9-13." Jared Carrabis via Twitter.

Yankees have provided no timetable for Aaron Judge's return

There has been little progress with Judge's expected date of return, from the Yankees. It is reported that a second ligament in the toe that is bothering the captain has kept him out of action to even start training. This lack of progress has been frustrating for Yankees fans eagerly awaiting Judge's return.

