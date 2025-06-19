MLB analyst draws Mike Piazza comparison for Cal Raleigh amid MVP-caliber 2025 season

As his record-breaking 2025 campaign continues, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has now drawn comparisons to one of the best backstops to ever play the game. Raleigh has recently been compared to Hall of Famer Mike Piazza for his proficiency at the plate this year.
MLB analyst and New York Times best-selling author Paul Hembekides heaped praise at the Mariners' superstar backstop, and likened him to the Mets legend.
"Cal Raleigh in the zone is Mike Piazza in the late '90s. He's hitting out of his ever-loving mind and he's been really good from both sides of the plate, and every single day as a catcher," said Hembekides. (0:02-0:11)
At the time of writing, the 28-year-old owns a slash line of .266/.373/.622 with an OPS of .995. He leads the majors in home runs with 27 and has already recorded 60 RBI and eight stolen bases to boot. Per Baseball Savant, the Mariners backstop is in the 97th percentile in expected slugging percentage, 99th percentile in barrel rate, and 89th percentile in exit velocity.
"It's astonishing. His exit velocity data is off the charts ... Imagine if Yordan Alvarez, last year, was a plus defender behind the plate. The only reason he won't be considered an MVP favorite is because he happens to be playing in a league with Barry Bonds without taking steroids (Aaron Judge)." (0:12-0:32)
"I'm so impressed on a day-to-day basis with what Cal Raleigh does because the fact that he plays everyday is ultimately of the utmost virtue. [In addition] the batting line that he's putting forth right now, is basically unprecedented". (0:33-0:45)
The MLB analyst further praised the "Big Dumper" and stated that the statistics that he's posting is at the same level of legendary backstops' MVP campaigns.
"The best batting line of anybody to ever catch 100 games in a season is 185 OPS+ and it was Mike Piazza in '97 which is about Cal Raleigh is right now. And the only other catchers to clear 170 OPS+ are Joe Mauer and Buster Posey in their MVP seasons." (0:52-1:03)
Cal Raleigh claims home run lead in grand fashion
During the Mariners' game against the Red Sox on June 18, star backstop Cal Raleigh put himself on top of the home run charts in grand(slam) fashion.
With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning, Raleigh smashed a 370-foot blast to right field for his 27th home run of the season. The star catcher finished the game by going 3-for-4 with a grand slam, double, six RBI, two runs scored, and a stolen base.