As the MLB Winter Meeting approach, anticipation is building around the potential trade of Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow. MLB analyst Matty Vasgersian is predicting a multi-team deal involving the 30-year-old right hander, citing the Rays’ history of engineering complex trades.

Vasgersian notes that the rays have been involved in five of the last ten three-team trades, showcasing their ability to navigate intricate deals. The speculation around a Glasnow trade intensifies as the Rays face the reality of his contract situation, with just one year remaining and an unlikely lucrative extension on the horizon.

"They can engineer these multi-team deals probably easier than other teams can, and in fact I was told this morning that the last ten three-team trades, Tampa has been involved in five of them." - Matty Vasgersian.

Two MLB executives have reportedly indicated that Glasnow will "deffinitely" be donning a new uniform in the 2024 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers are already being mentioned as a potential suitor for the ace-caliber pitcher, but with numerous teams in need of reliable pitching, the trade landscape could be multi-layered.

"This guy is gonna go somewhere and be on the front end of the rotation. There are so many teams that need pitching."

Despite injury concerns, Tyler Glasnow has the possibility to transform any rotation.

Despite concerns about Glasnow’s injury, the trade value for the towering right-hander remains high. In 2023, he made a career-high 21 starts, boasting a 3.53 ERA and a 1.083 WHIP while recording 162 strikeouts in 120 innings pitched. the risk associated with his injury-prone past is acknowledged, but his performance when healthy has the potential to transform any pitching rotation.

The Rays’ willingness to trade stars, even in the midst of competing, aligns with their small-market mindset. While some may question the decision to trade a star player when the team is competitive, it reflects the Rays’ business strategy and their pursuit of postseason success.

As the offseason progressess, the trade rumors surrounding Tyler Glasnow will undoubtedly be closely monitored by fans and analysts alike. The Winter Meetings could be the stage for a blockbuster multi-team deal, and the destination of the talented right-hander remains one of the most intriguing storylines leading into the MLB offseason.

