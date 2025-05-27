MLB analyst gives Astros reasons to trade Jake Meyers

Once a fringe player that wasn't even a regular fixture in the Astros' lineup, Jake Meyers has been rejuvenated in 2025. With his resurgence though, comes the perfect opportunity to sell high — at least this was the line of thinking that MLB analyst Jeremy Booth shared regarding Meyers' stellar season and the team's starting rotation.

Booth believes that Houston should strike while the iron is hot and trade Meyers in exchange for a pitcher. This is due to the rotation getting hit by an injury plague wherein six starters have been placed on the injury list.

"I'll trade Jake Meyers tomorrow," said Booth. (7:36-7:39)

In an interview with KHOU 11, the MLB analyst casted his doubt about the momentum that Meyers has built so far. Thus, the Astros' brass should prioritize a deal involving the center fielder while his stock is still high and they have other players to fill his position like Mauricio Dubon.

"I'd move him anywhere I possibly could, and I'm running guys out there like Dubon or anything else to fill it in because I'm not sure is going to be able to maintain anything he's done in May. He always has a month like this and then he finds himself off the playoff roster." (7:40-7:54)

Meyers is currently batting .300/.358/.413 with an OPS of .771 and has recorded three home runs, 16 RBI, seven doubles, and a triple.

"If somebody wants to go ahead and bring him in, I'd do that right now and get a couple of arms back...I'm moving Jake Meyers he's probably somebody that [you] can get something back for, and I have a replacement. I'm not saying it's perfect, but I'm not trading out of the rotation." (7:55-8:38)

I'm not trading Jeremy Pena, Yordan Alvarez, nor Jose Altuve. You start running into situations where guys are immovable." (8:39-8:45)

Astros' decrepit starting rotation

At the time of writing, six starters are on the shelf for the Astros. Ronel Blanco, Spencer Arrighetti, Hayden Wesneski, Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier, and J.P. France are all out of action, leaving manager Joe Espada with limited options.

To support ace Framber Valdez, Espada has tapped the likes of Ryan Gusto and Colton Gordon to start regularly. In spite of the hardships, however, the Astros' ERA has been one of the best in the league at 3.42. This is largely due to the team's bullpen that boasts the second-best ERA across the majors at 2.75.

