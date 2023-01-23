MLB analyst Harold Reynolds firmly believes that former third baseman Scott Rolen is poised to make it to the prestigious baseball Hall of Fame.

In a video posted by MLB Network yesterday, Reynolds lauded Rolen for being an all-around player and for having a bullet of an arm at third base.

“You got to play both sides of the ball. Defense is a big factor, but Scott Rolen has a pretty good resume. Nobody made that barehand play at third base. I think he gets it,” Reynolds said.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork #HOF2023 Could this be the year 8x Gold Glove winner Scott Rolen is elected into the @baseballhall Could this be the year 8x Gold Glove winner Scott Rolen is elected into the @baseballhall? #HOF2023 https://t.co/WR0qwQ5i6q

"Could this be the year 8x Gold Glove winner Scott Rolen is elected into the @baseballhall? #HOF2023" - MLB Network, Twitter

That’s high praise for Rolen from the former Seattle Mariners second baseman and three-time Gold Glove Awardee.

Rolen also plays on third base, and if he were to make it into the Hall of Fame, he’d only be the 18th in his position to make it to Cooperstown. A position scarce in producing HOFers, Rolen is destined to make history if elected.

“Only 17 third basemen in Cooperstown, the fewest of any position. He’ll make history if he is elected,” he concluded saying.

Some of the biggest highlights of Rolen's career include winning the 1997 National League Rookie of the Year and the World Series in 2006 (as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals).

SABR @sabr @Cardinals & Scott Rolen was one of the greatest third basemen of his generation with @Phillies @Reds , a 7x All-Star, 8x Gold Glove winner, and World Series champion. Will he be elected to @baseballhall today? Read his #SABR bio: sabr.org/bioproj/person… Scott Rolen was one of the greatest third basemen of his generation with @Phillies, @Cardinals & @Reds, a 7x All-Star, 8x Gold Glove winner, and World Series champion. Will he be elected to @baseballhall today? Read his #SABR bio: sabr.org/bioproj/person… https://t.co/RyZWV5OP3F

"Scott Rolen was one of the greatest third basemen of his generation with @Phillies, @Cardinals & @Reds, a 7x All-Star, 8x Gold Glove winner, and World Series champion. Will he be elected to @baseballhall today? Read his #SABR bio: https://sabr.org/bioproj/person/scott-rolen" - SABR, Twitter

Scott Rolen won eight Gold Glove awards

Rolen made his debut with the Philadelphia Phillies against the Cardinals on August 1, 1996. He went on to play for the Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, and the Cincinnati Reds.

Electric on the field, Rolen collected eight Gold Glove awards, wreaking havoc back in the day. It was his lightning-quick reflexes that made him incredibly good.

Tim Kelly @TimKellySports Scott Rolen was a seven-time All-Star, who won eight Gold Glove Awards and has a higher bWAR, JAWS and WAR7 than the average Hall of Fame third baseman. My latest for @SportsRadioWIP - he deserves to be a HOFer: 94wip.radio.com/scott-rolen-ha… Scott Rolen was a seven-time All-Star, who won eight Gold Glove Awards and has a higher bWAR, JAWS and WAR7 than the average Hall of Fame third baseman. My latest for @SportsRadioWIP - he deserves to be a HOFer: 94wip.radio.com/scott-rolen-ha…

"Scott Rolen was a seven-time All-Star, who won eight Gold Glove Awards and has a higher bWAR, JAWS and WAR7 than the average Hall of Fame third baseman. My latest for @SportsRadioWIP- he deserves to be a HOFer: https://94wip.radio.com/scott-rolen-hall-of-fame" - Tim Kelly, Twitter

Rolen was also a seven-time All-Star and won the Silver Slugger Award once. His name will forever be etched in the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame.

